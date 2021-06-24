Five new tenants moving to vacant Bedford building
A large vacant building in Bedford is being retrofitted to accommodate five new tenants, including two that will be relocating from nearby communities. The former Car Component Technologies facility at 10 Iron Horse Drive has been acquired by Amber Bedford Associates LLC. Last week, the local planning board approved a site plan allowing for the 151,315-square-foot building to be converted into industrial space for five tenants.www.unionleader.com