Nationals' Josh Bell: Belts go-ahead grand slam

Schwarber went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, two RBI and a walk in Monday's 3-2 victory over Pittsburgh. Schwarber was responsible for two of his team's three runs in this one. He singled home a run in the bottom of the third and mashed his 13th homer of the season in the seventh to put his team ahead. Schwarber has now homered three times in the last two games and appears to be seeing the ball better at the dish after heading into Monday's contest just 7-for-37 through his first 11 games of the month.