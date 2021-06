Kawhi Leonard sat the final 4:35 of the Clippers’ Game 4 win over the Utah Jazz shortly after colliding with Jazz wing Joe Ingles and apparently injuring his right knee. Ingles committed an intentional foul on Leonard, though the foul did not appear to be the cause of the damage; Leonard bumped his knee at some point while driving to the basket. He was grimacing as he went to the free throw line, and was shortly subbed out afterwards. Utah would go on to cut the lead to 10 with 2:10 to go, but Leonard did not reenter the game.