Bhang Files Annual Financial Statements

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Timberline Resources Corporation (OTCQB: TLRS) (TSX-V:TBR) ("Timberline" or the "Company") announces that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering"). Under the Offering, the Company issued 23,070,798 units ("Units") at a price of US$0.20 for total consideration of US$4,614,160. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each full warrant a "Warrant"), with each Warrant exercisable to acquire an additional common share of the Company at a price of US$0.30 per share until the warrant expiration date of May 31, 2023. Proceeds of the Offering will be used for exploration on the Company's Nevada gold projects, primarily its flagship Eureka Project on the Battle Mountain Eureka Trend, and for general corporate purposes.