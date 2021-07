As the 2021 NBA playoffs rage on and the offseason draws closer, the league's eyes will shortly refocus on the 2021 NBA Draft and, in turn, the NBA draft combine. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 combine was shortened and held virtually. This time around, team personnel will be back in the gym to evaluate prospects in person. Here's everything you'll need to know to watch and follow along with the 2021 NBA Draft Combine.