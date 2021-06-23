See Where Minnesota Ranks On List Of Kindest States In America

According to WalletHub's "2021's Most Fun States in America," Louisiana is only the 12th most fun state in America. WalletHub, there has clearly been a mistake. For context, this conclusion was somehow reached by a ranking system that generates a score by comparing entertainment, nightlife, and costs. Other specific factors included most festivals and restaurants per capita. While this scale is well thought out and effective in ranking other, more generically defined states, it isn't capable of capturing, much less ranking, all that Louisiana has to offer. Where is the neighborhood jazz concert category? What about a bracket for best cemetery or best absinthe house? Can you visit Nicholas Cage's prebuilt pyramid mausoleum in Illinois? Didn't think so. Although very important and equally delicious, Louisiana isn't just beignets and crawfish. Louisiana is 400 festivals a year, cherished marsh wildlife, jazz capitol of the world, 64 colorful parishes, football season, and the most close-knit sense of community you'll find across the country.