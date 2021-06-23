Cancel
See Where Minnesota Ranks On List Of Kindest States In America

There are good-natured people everywhere, but as a collective, which state has the kindest people around?. Verizon worked with Kindness.org to find the kindest states in America as part of the "A Call For Kindness" campaign. Thousands of people from all 50 states were surveyed to determine which states would top the list.

