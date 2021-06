As fireworks sales in Utah begin on Thursday, elected officials are asking residents to refrain from setting them off this year. The plea comes as the state faces its worst drought in decades. Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson said it’s out of her power to create an outright ban on fireworks, so she’s asking people to take personal responsibility. “Let's plan ahead and find a place to view our great firework shows throughout the valley,” she said. “As opposed to what we sometimes do — our own special fireworks local shows.” There’s an interactive map of restrictions in Salt Lake County and Eagle Mountain. Read the full story. — Ivana Martinez.