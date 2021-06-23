County pushing to get broadband to rural homes

Sen. Rollan Roberts, R-Raleigh

County officials are determined to expand broadband service to students and families who live along State Route 1 and State Route 3 in the county, but it is crucial that internet service providers cooperate with public officials, according to statements that Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver made on Tuesday.

During the regular commission meeting, Tolliver told Sen. Rollan Roberts, R-Raleigh, that students in those areas, which include communities around Glen Daniel, Marsh Fork and Bolt, do not have adequate internet services for education. The issue was demonstrated during the recent pandemic, when they were unable to access the internet to complete studies from their homes.

"That's one of the major places in the county that does not have internet," said Tolliver. "The kids down there either had to go to Liberty High School or wherever to get a hot spot to do their homework."

The county commission is working with Region One Planning and Development Council to expand internet connectivity in southern West Virginia, including underserved communities in Raleigh County.

Roberts appeared at the commission meeting this week to issue a general report on upcoming federal funding packages to Tolliver and commissioners Linda Epling and Greg Duckworth.

In June 2020, the FCC launched the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF), an initiative designed to invest $20.4 billion into developing rural broadband networks, including those in West Virginia.

The grant will be allocated to internet providers over the next 10 years to help fix the digital divide in rural America, according to FCC. Starlink, a Space X company that delivers internet service via satellite, won a RDOF contract in West Virginia. The largest was Frontier, which won $247.6 million in RDOF monies in West Virginia.

West Virginia will receive $8 million a year for the next 10 years for broadband development, Sen. Roberts reported.

Reliable internet connectivity is an essential service, prompting state lawmakers to pass legislation in April to address broadband expansion. The law, which went into effect May 27, offers consumer protection and defines "underserved" areas of the state.

The 2021 broadband bill in West Virginia expedites permit processes for internet service providers to install fiber broadband along rights of way during Division of Highways (DOH) projects and improves “dig once” regulations that allow multiple internet service providers to install fiber broadband at the same time without digging multiple trenches.

The law creates a dispute resolution process, with the Public Service Commission (PSC) dealing with complaints arising from agreements between companies.

Tolliver reported that one broadband company, Segra, had not yet returned calls to public officials in order to give permission for the county to connect to Segra-owned poles along Route 3 and Route 1.

"We're trying to put broadband up Route 3 and Route 1," explained Tolliver, referring to the areas of the county that include Glen Daniel, Bolt, Marsh Fork and surrounding communities.

"I was told Segra owns the broadband," said Tolliver. "They won't talk to the county.

"What do we do if Segra doesn't give us permission to hit the poles?"

Roberts said during the meeting that additional legislation may be required to encourage cooperation between broadband entities and counties and municipalities, as American Rescue Plan funding from the federal government is providing governmental entities with the funds that are necessary to take on larger infrastructure improvement projects like broadband.

"That's where we have to play hardball," he said.

Segra spokesman John Nee told The Register-Herald on Wednesday that Segra officials are investigating Tolliver's report.

"Segra is committed to serving West Virginia and has already invested substantial capital in the state to expand our network," Nee stated. "We are always looking at opportunities to serve more businesses."

Tolliver said that mainly homes are impacted in the underserved parts of the county in question.

Broadband development in West Virginia has suffered a number of setbacks that Tolliver and Region One Planning and Development Council must overcome in order to deliver internet service.

A first step for West Virginia is for the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to update erroneous broadband coverage reports on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Fund Phase II Eligibility Map. After Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) had urged FCC for years to "fix" federal maps that had falsely reported that rural areas had adequate internet services, the FCC agreed in October, following a $98 million federal package that Manchin helped to pass in order to assist FCC in developing accurate coverage maps.

Roberts told Commission the FCC is still updating the coverage maps to show the areas in the state that do not have reliable service.

"They would say everywhere in Wyoming County has great internet service," said Roberts, referring to the rural county. "We know differently.

"That's not true."

Frontier Communications slowed broadband expansion in the state, Roberts said.

The Inspector General’s Office for the U.S. Department of Commerce alleged Frontier marked up invoices to the state by as much as 35 percent and charged the state millions in indirect costs that were not allowable, after the state in 2009 spent federal dollars on a contract with Frontier to expand broadband services in West Virtinia.

West Virginia in 2013 was forced to pay $4.6 million to repay the federal government for Frontier’s billings.

Several states sued Frontier for selling false internet speeds and other misdeeds similar to the complaints in West Virginia. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey filed a motion to intervene in the federal lawsuit in 2014 to recoup $4.9 million in penalties and fees from Frontier.

Frontier filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy and submitted a reorganization plan to the state PSC in 2020.

PSC approved the plan in January. Under the terms of the agreement, Frontier agreed to improve copper-line phone and internet services and to expand its fiber broadband internet service.

Under a joint stipulation agreement approved by the PSC, Frontier also agreed to spend $200 million on capital improvements by Dec. 31, 2023, and to deploy fiber high-speed internet to at least 150,000 locations in the state by Dec. 31, 2027.

Roberts said territorial disputes with DOH and State Division of Transportation officials and broadband companies have also surfaced.

"The DOT, they were dragging their feet. The DOH, they weren't letting us go across their little right of ways where their holes were," said Roberts. "They were wanting to charge, they were wanting to cause problems.

"We said, 'This state agency over here wants to get along with this state agency over there.'

"You have territorial things that go on in state government that you never dreamed, before I got there," said Roberts. "They are very territorial.

"We have to expose it and say, 'Yes, you will, you'll meet together and sit across the table.'"

He said there were "lots of personality issues going on there."

The lawmaker said that federal American Rescue Plan funds are coming into West Virginia.

Roberts said state lawmakers are distributing $600 million to $775 million to counties and cities around West Virginia, calling it a "gold rush."

"We will have $1.55 billion, when we're finished," Roberts added. "That doesn't include what's being given and being distributed to counties and cities and municipalities, so the opportunities are there, but the need is greater, even, than what funds we have, when you start looking at the troubles we have in West Virginia.

"They're huge.

"If you have projects or a project that is just bigger than what the county can handle, then I'm very willing to go to bat in Charleston and add more money to that, as much as I possibly can."