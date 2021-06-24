Nationals' Kyle Schwarber: Homers once again

Schwarber went 1-for-4 with a home run, three RBI, two runs and a walk in Wednesday's 13-12 win over the Phillies. The slugger took a brief break from homering Tuesday, but he was back at it with an opposite-field, game-tying blast in the fifth inning. Yes, Schwarber strikes out frequently, as proven by his 36 percent strikeout rate in the last 16 games, but he'll remain an intriguing fantasy option as long as the homers continue flying. Schwarber hitting leadoff has been a huge success for both him and the Nationals, to the extent that he's been starting against lefty pitchers as well recently.