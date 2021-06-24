Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Stuffs stat sheet

Thankfully the Royals have left the state of California and are back home as their divisional foe the Detroit Tigers come to town. Brad Keller toes the slab for the Royals who is looking for a comeback start after exiting in the sixth inning against the Angels allowing 5 runs. Though he has had a disappointing season thus far for the “ace” of the staff, Keller has been much better of late. He has a 4.22 ERA in 49 innings over his last nine starts with 46 strikeouts and 20 walks.