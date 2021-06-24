Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brown, Cherry, Keya Paha by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 20:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Brown; Cherry; Keya Paha A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CHERRY...NORTHWESTERN BROWN AND WEST CENTRAL KEYA PAHA COUNTIES At 821 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles west of Norden, or 13 miles east of Valentine, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sparks and Smith Falls State Park. This includes Highway 12 between mile markers 12 and 26. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH