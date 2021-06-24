Severe Weather Statement issued for Aurora by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 19:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Aurora A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN AURORA AND NORTHWESTERN DOUGLAS COUNTIES At 823 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Aurora Center, or 12 miles south of Plankinton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Corsica. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH