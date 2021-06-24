Cancel
Deaf Smith County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Deaf Smith, Oldham by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 08:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Take shelter in a sturdy building if threatening weather approaches. Target Area: Deaf Smith; Oldham SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN OLDHAM AND NORTHWESTERN DEAF SMITH COUNTIES UNTIL 845 PM CDT At 821 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Glenrio, or 31 miles south of Nara Visa, moving northeast at 20 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Glenrio.

Deaf Smith County, TX
Oldham County, TX
Deaf Smith
