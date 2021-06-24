Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Clay, Davison, Douglas, Hanson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 19:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bon Homme; Charles Mix; Clay; Davison; Douglas; Hanson; Hutchinson; Turner; Yankton The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Davison County in southeastern South Dakota West central Clay County in southeastern South Dakota Southeastern Charles Mix County in south central South Dakota Bon Homme County in southeastern South Dakota Eastern Douglas County in south central South Dakota Yankton County in southeastern South Dakota Southern Hanson County in southeastern South Dakota Western Turner County in southeastern South Dakota Hutchinson County in southeastern South Dakota * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 820 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Milltown to near Springfield, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Springfield around 825 PM CDT. Clayton around 830 PM CDT. Freeman and Dolton around 845 PM CDT. Marion around 850 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Gayville, Lesterville, Olivet and Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH