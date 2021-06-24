Severe Weather Statement issued for Davison, Hutchinson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 19:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Davison; Hutchinson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN DAVISON...SOUTHEASTERN AURORA...NORTHEASTERN DOUGLAS AND NORTHWESTERN HUTCHINSON COUNTIES At 807 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Stickney, or 13 miles south of Plankinton, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Dimock around 845 PM CDT. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH