Supreme Court Sides With Cheerleader in First Amendment Social Media Case

By Lisa Hagen
US News and World Report
 9 days ago

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sided with a student cheerleader in a major free-speech case, ruling that the school's disciplinary action against the student for her off-campus social media post violated her First Amendment rights. In a 8-1 decision, the justices ruled in favor of Brandi Levy, a former cheerleader...

www.usnews.com
State
Pennsylvania State
Stephen Breyer
Joe Biden
Clarence Thomas
