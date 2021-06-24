Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

From the CEO: How Kroger customer behavior is changing

By Steve Watkins
Posted by 
Memphis Business Journal
Memphis Business Journal
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kroger Co. is seeing several notable changes in customer behavior as the pandemic slows, CEO Rodney McMullen told analysts and investors on June 17.

www.bizjournals.com
Memphis Business Journal

Memphis Business Journal

Memphis, TN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

The Memphis Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/memphis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Kroger Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
Related
RetailFortune

CEOs say customers and employees will not accept return to status quo post-COVID

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. It's become a truism in the business commentariat to say the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated changes that had been brewing already. But CEOs say that they are significantly and permanently changing how they operate, all the more given that employees and customers alike are more demanding in the wake of the pandemic.
New York City, NYnationaljeweler.com

Retailers Call on Shoppers to Combat Bad Customer Behavior

New York—As retail workers face a rise in harassment from customers, nearly a dozen retailers have banded together to ask their customers for help in combating dangerous behavior. The campaign is a collaboration by nonprofits Open to All and Hollaback!, the Retail Industry Leaders Association, and its corporate retail partners.
Retailnrf.com

Sam’s Club CEO: Changing in a changing world

At NRF Retail Converge, Sam’s Club President and CEO Kathryn McLay discussed the challenges and opportunities presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, and how they have affected — and are continuing to affect — her organization’s operations and prospects. Rodney Sides, global leader of Deloitte Insight and vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, moderated the session.
Retailprogressivegrocer.com

Find Out How Brands Are Partnering With Retailers to Monetize Rapidly-Changing Consumer Behaviors at New 'Path to Purchase Live' In-Person Event

The Path to Purchase Institute — the leading brand marketing insights, intelligence, education and networking source for product manufacturers, retailers, agencies and solution providers for nearly two decades — is bringing together consumer product marketing and retail leaders live-in-person for the first time in two years with an all-new, highly-interactive education and networking event including a diverse program showcasing winning 2021 success stories and unveiling timely spend trend research.
Travelphocuswire.com

Why the travel industry must grasp the digitization of customer behavior

There’s little doubt digitization has increased over the course of the pandemic, especially in areas such as payments, but is it now the expectation from consumers?. This was one of the areas touched on during a recent Skyscanner event with Nick Hall of Digital Tourism Think Tank, who stressed the need for digital solutions to customer pain points.
Businessinvezz.com

Kroger CEO expects continued momentum from at-home cooking trends

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) raised full-year guidance following better than expected 1Q. Kroger enjoys a major advantage in the “fresh” food category and in-house brands. Grocery giant The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) reported first quarter results on Thursday but management’s move to lift its full-year guidance despite looming inflation caught investor attention. Speaking on CNBC’s “Closing Bell” on Thursday, Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen said he is confident “at-home cooking” trends driven by COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions are here to stay.
EconomyFOXBusiness

Kroger sees job applications spike from June hiring event

Kroger Family of Companies received a substantial application increase from the company’s hybrid hiring event earlier this month. The world's largest supermarket chain, which operates dozens of retail brands, announced its June 10th hiring event drove "a 37% applicant flow increase," according to Kroger’s first-quarter earnings results. Kroger’s hiring event...
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Westshore Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Other institutional investors have...
Economyretailtouchpoints.com

The Changing Role of Store Associates and Customer Service Agents

Whether online or in stores, your consumers still rely on service agents, associates and product experts to make the best decisions. But how can you best optimize your omnichannel customer experiences as new selling and service models evolve? Download this E-book to learn:. How the roles of contact center reps...
Food Safetyamericansecuritytoday.com

Kroger, Eliminate Bee-Toxic Pesticides from Your Food Supply Chain

On the eve of Kroger’s annual shareholder meeting, groups across Europe and North America called on the grocery giant to commit to eliminating toxic pesticides linked to dramatic pollinator declines from the company’s food supply chain. This action, which was organized during National Pollinator Week, is just a part of...
TechnologyPosted by
HackerNoon

How to Improve Customer Care

Customer care at the moment is one of the most popular and widely discussed topics in the IT industry. It’s so widespread, one may think it’s a common thing for any IT company to provide customer service at an exceptional level by default. However, the picture is not as bright...
Mental Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

Cigna offers telepsychiatry platform to behavioral health customers

Cigna's 14 million behavioral health customers will have access to telepsychiatry platform Brightside. The company announced June 22 it has joined Cigna's behavioral health network, and will provide members with at-home treatments for anxiety and depression. Founded in 2017, Brightside's treatment approach includes therapy, data-driven prescribing of medication and access...
EconomyCMSWire

How to Build Your Customer Service Operations from the Ground Up

Digital customer experience (CX) transformation is all the rage and rightly so: Customer expectations have shifted dramatically and only those companies able to translate those expectations into a satisfying customer experience will win. Most discussions center on modernizing or supercharging an outdated or anemic CX operation. But what if you’re...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

What Wall Street expects from Kroger's earnings

On June 17, Kroger releases earnings for the most recent quarter. Analysts expect earnings per share of $0.997. Track Kroger stock price in real-time ahead here. Kroger will report earnings from the most recent quarter on June 17. 16 analysts are estimating earnings of $0.997 per share as opposed to...
Small Businessnewsfinale.com

Is United Changing Its Customer Experience Flight Plan?

For the last decade or more, the big U.S. airlines have made moves that diminish the the experience of the typical customer. Fees for checked bags annoyed customers, and the resulting increase in carry-on luggage slowed the boarding process and jammed overhead bins. On many flights, free meals vanished or became paid snack boxes. “Basic economy” fares that included no amenities became the advertised price. Seats became more cramped, and lavatories turned into comically small spaces.