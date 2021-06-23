Northern Michigan In Focus: Tahquamenon Logging Museum

Frustrated Detroit-area residents clean up flooded homes. DETROIT (AP) — A weekend flood in the Detroit area is keeping parts of Interstate 94 closed for a third day. Meanwhile, homeowners have been trudging to the curb with possessions ruined by a gross stew of water and sewage that backed up into basements. The National Weather Service says more than 6 inches of rain fell Friday night and Saturday morning in some pockets. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says “old infrastructure combined with climate change” and power outages created the misery. Thousands of people are affected in Detroit, Dearborn and the Grosse Pointe communities. The governor is calling for infrastructure upgrades.