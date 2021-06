The fact that Tavolino’s terrace overlooks one of London’s quintessential landmarks - Tower Bridge - could make you think that this isn’t a restaurant that’ll make you feel like you’ve broken free of the city. But you’d be wrong, because this very well might be the best terrace in the whole of London. Serving handmade pasta and proper negronis, their huge, rattan-chaired terrace has something very dolce vita about it. There are big views of the river. There are little kids frolicking in the nearby fountains. And there’s a whole lot of ricotta on the menu. By the way, if you come here without getting involved in the nduja tagliatelle or the cacio e pepe, then you’re doing it wrong.