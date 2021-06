DES MOINES, Iowa — Jen Burkamper's phones have been ringing off the hook. The year 2020 created a whirlwind housing market, and it hasn't let up for the Iowa Realtor. "I think everybody got tired of being in their houses, cooped up," said Berkamper, president of the Iowa Association of REALTORS® (IAR). "So they started looking at houses. So last fall, we became very busy."