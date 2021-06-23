Cancel
Montana State

Docs: Montana Women's Prison inmate died by hanging

By Seaborn Larson
Billings Gazette
 7 days ago

The 50-year-old woman who was imprisoned at the Montana Women's Prison when she died June 8 succumbed to asphyxiation due to hanging, according to her death certificate. Lisa Nester had recently escaped from the women's prison in Billings and had been returned by the U.S. Marshals Service Montana Violent Offender Task Force, the Billings Gazette reported. The events took place roughly three weeks before she was found hanging by a bedsheet.

