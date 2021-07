When it comes up in conversation that the non-profit organization I work for has an Education and Outreach program that includes recycling information in Prince William County, I am immediately peppered with questions about what or how to recycle, whether items put in the recycling bin actually get recycled or just thrown in the landfill, and just what the heck is going on with glass recycling here and elsewhere in the country. If you have questions that fall into any of these categories, take some comfort in knowing you’re not alone. Recycling can be confusing, but it doesn’t have to be!