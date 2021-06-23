Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Canton, OH

Aultman launches new emergency Medicine Residency

Alliance Review
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 1, Aultman Hospital will begin training new medical school graduates to specialize in emergency medicine in Canton’s first emergency medicine residency. “This is an important addition to Aultman’s Graduate Medical Education (GME) program, and we look forward to helping to train the next generation of emergency physicians right here in Canton,” said Dr. Ali Southern, program director for the emergency medicine residency. “The new program will bring new, energetic doctors to the hospital to help care for patients in the emergency department. They will also help develop quality and safety projects and protocols, carry out emergency medicine research, teach medical students and non-emergency physicians and work with local emergency medical services.”

www.the-review.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Canton, OH
Health
City
Canton, OH
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Department#Internal Medicine#Family Medicine#Aultman Hospital#Gme
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Emergency Medical Services
Related
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

The delta variant: Everything you need to know

A more contagious variant of the coronavirus, known as delta, is spreading in the United States and around the world, causing a surge of cases in some countries and prompting several nations to introduce new lockdowns. The delta variant, which was first identified in India, now accounts for 25 percent...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

William and Harry are working together again

London (CNN) — Just seeing Princes William and Harry in the same space is rare enough these days, let alone at an event they organized together. But that's where we found ourselves Thursday -- at the unveiling of the statue of Diana, Princess of Wales. The two were intimately involved in the design of the long-awaited artwork and the redesign of the Sunken Garden around it.