Aultman launches new emergency Medicine Residency

On July 1, Aultman Hospital will begin training new medical school graduates to specialize in emergency medicine in Canton’s first emergency medicine residency. “This is an important addition to Aultman’s Graduate Medical Education (GME) program, and we look forward to helping to train the next generation of emergency physicians right here in Canton,” said Dr. Ali Southern, program director for the emergency medicine residency. “The new program will bring new, energetic doctors to the hospital to help care for patients in the emergency department. They will also help develop quality and safety projects and protocols, carry out emergency medicine research, teach medical students and non-emergency physicians and work with local emergency medical services.”