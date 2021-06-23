Cancel
Author Profile: Joseph David Cress

By Sentinel Staff
Cumberland County Sentinel
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhere the author lives: Spring Garden Township, York County. Title of book: “World War II Memories: Sentimental Journeys”. A refugee takes a perilous cruise. A soldier plays dead in the middle of a massacre. A flight engineer saves a bomber crew from disaster. In this salute to a fading generation, award-winning journalist Joseph David Cress presents a collection of memories from eyewitness of the war against Nazi Germany. Through its pages, you will experience the horrors of Buchenwald, the siege of Bastogne, the D-Day assault on Normandy and the mad rush to intercept German tanks in North Africa.

