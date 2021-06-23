Author Profile: Joseph David Cress

Books in the Parlor is a book group which focuses on history. We read mostly non-fiction and occasional fiction books which relate to the history of Connecticut. We can also read more broadly, as we are currently reading about some of our presidents. We have just stopped our zoom meetings and are now meeting at the Phelps-Hatheway House in the visitor’s center or the summer house, depending upon the weather. During the winter, we sometimes meet in a member’s house (in the parlor) or at the Kent Memorial Library. The meetings are usually the last Tuesday of the month at 2 p.m. We chat for an hour or so. If interested in joining the group, contact Jackie Hemond at jives98@hotmail.com or 860-539-7367. This is what we are reading in July and August: