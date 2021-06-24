ESPN’s Jay Williams Makes an Absolute Fool of Himself in Forgetting/Not Knowing the Boston Celtics Had 6 Black Head Coaches (Including the First in NBA History) Before Hiring Ime Udoka

Three weeks after Brad Stevens left the sideline to become the Boston Celtics‘ new president of basketball operations, replacing Danny Ainge, he’s now found his own replacement as it’s been announced that the team is finalizing a contract with Ime Udoka, a veteran NBA assistant coach who worked this past season under Steve Nash with the Brooklyn Nets. Naturally, when a new head coach is announced for any team, let alone one as notable as the 17-time NBA champion Celtics, people are going to react. ESPN‘s Jay Williams was one of those people to react as he took to Twitter when the news broke to congratulate Udoka (who also served as an assistant with the Spurs for seven seasons before spending one year with the 76ers) on becoming the “first head coach of color” for the Celtics.