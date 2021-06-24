Cancel
Religion

Pope Francis shakes hands with Spider-Man

KPVI Newschannel 6
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow did Spider-Man get to meet the Pope and hand him a mask? CNN's Jeanne Moos untangles the web behind the photo that's become a web sensation.

www.kpvi.com
Jeanne Moos
Pope Francis
#Cnn
Religionineosgrenadiers.com

Bernal meets Pope Francis

At 8am on Wednesday 16th June, Egan Bernal met with Pope Francis, at the Vatican in Rome. The meeting was organised by the Colombian Embassy as a way of celebrating Bernal’s recent win of the Giro d’Italia, where he held the leader’s jersey for a total of 12 stages, after taking the race lead with an impressive win on stage nine. He led the race for the subsequent 12 stages, completing the race with the final time-trial in Milan. Bernal’s victory at the Giro d’Italia marked the INEOS Grenadiers’ twelfth Grand Tour win.
Religionwww.romereports.com

Pope Francis: The Lord never ceases to pray for us”

During the General Audience Pope Francis reflected on the prayer of Jesus, remembering Jesus’ constant dialogue with the Father in the final hours of His life. He reflected on the Last Supper, the agony in the garden and the crucifixion to point out how Jesus identified “Himself with the poor and abandoned of our world” and took “upon himself the burden of all the sins of the world.”
ReligionPosted by
WDBO

'Super-hero' in Spider-Man outfit meets pope at Vatican

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — While Pope Francis is usually the star at Vatican gatherings, Spider-Man, or at least an Italian who dresses up like the character, was the attention-grabber among the public lined up in rows during the pontiff’s weekly Wednesday audience. Matteo Villardita, 28, dons the comic-book and...
Religiontuipster.com

Pope Francis used to be a nightclub bouncer

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Happy Father's Day to all Dads out there. My Dad, helping me assemble my first telescope, for my 12th birthday – a zillion years ago. Trends: My Dad. ✨ POV: You and your good friend are working ~250 miles (~400...
Religionwopular.com

Pope Francis's Awkward War On Walls

The Vatican would be a Muslim city today if not for its walls. Pope refuses to accept resignation of cardinal over sex abuse scandal. Pope Francis has refused to accept the resignation offered by German Cardinal Reinhard Marx over the sex abuse scandal in the church. However, he said a process of reform was necessary and that ...
ReligionPosted by
The Angle

Spider-Man drops in on the friendly, neighborhood Pope

(VATICAN CITY) Spider-Man swung through Vatican City Wednesday, stopping to have a friendly audience with Pope Francis, Reuters reports. Taking a seat beside a stoic priest who seemed unperturbed by the man dressed in a colorful, skin-tight Spider-Man costume in the VIP section of the audience gathered in the San Damaso Courtyard at the Vatican.
ReligionCNET

Spider-Man meets the pope, slings him a Marvel mask

It's not every day Spider-Man swings into the Vatican. But the superhero made a surprise showing there Wednesday during the pope's weekly general audience. Spidey shook Pope Francis' hand and presented him with a face mask patterned after the Marvel character's classic red suit. The guy in the Spidey getup...
Religionnordot.app

Pope Francis calls for compassion for refugees

Pope Francis on Sunday called for compassion for migrants and people forced to flee their homes. Anyone could find themselves in a difficult situation such as those faced by refugees who take to boats to flee to other countries, the pope said on World Refugee Day. There are many moments...
Religionboxden.com

Jun 23 - 'Spider-Man' meets the pope

An Italian man who dresses up like Spider-Man greeted Pope Francis during the pope's Wednesday appearance at a local hospital. Matteo Villardita, 28, who reportedly takes on the super-hero persona to lift the spirits of children who are hospitalized, asked Pope Francis to pray for the children and their families at the Vatican’s pediatric hospital this week, USA Today reported.
ReligionPosted by
newschain

Pope Francis praises predecessor Benedict on 70th anniversary of ordination

Pope Francis offered an affectionate, public thank you to Benedict XVI, whose retirement from the papacy in 2013 shocked the Roman Catholic Church and the world. Addressing tourists and Romans in St Peter’s Square, Francis triggered applause when he recalled that it was the 70th anniversary of Benedict’s ordination to the priesthood in his native Germany.
Religionheraldmalaysia.com

Catechesis on prayer by Pope Francis, Perseverance in love

In this penultimate catechesis on prayer we are going to speak about perseverance in praying. It is an invitation, indeed, a command that comes to us from Sacred Scripture. In this penultimate catechesis on prayer we are going to speak about perseverance in praying. It is an invitation, indeed, a command that comes to us from Sacred Scripture. The spiritual journey of the Russian Pilgrim begins when he comes across a phrase of Saint Paul in the First Letter to the Thessalonians: “Pray constantly, always and for everything give thanks” (cf. 5:17-18). The Apostle’s words strike the man and he wonders how it is possible to pray without interruption, given that our lives are fragmented into so many different moments, which do not always make concentration possible. From this question he begins his search, which will lead him to discover what is called the prayer of the heart. It consists in repeating with faith: “Lord Jesus Christ, Son of God, have mercy on me, a sinner!”. “Lord Jesus Christ, Son of God, have mercy on me, a sinner!”. A simple prayer, but very beautiful. A prayer that, little by little, adapts itself to the rhythm of breath and extends throughout the day. Indeed, breath never stops, not even while we sleep; and prayer is the breath of life.
Religionavemariaradio.net

So very tired with Pope Francis

Accepts Cardinal Sarah’s request to step down while telling Cardinal Marx that he wants him to continue in his role. He gives a medal to vocal pro-abortionist Lilianne Ploumen. Ploumen: Commander in the order of Gregorius. BNR: It is rather progressive of the Pope. Ploumen: Yes, very. And I am...
Religionamericamagazine.org

Pope Francis encourages Jesuit Father James Martin in his L.G.B.T. ministry

Pope Francis greets Jesuit Father James Martin, author and editor at large of America magazine, during a private meeting at the Vatican Oct. 1, 2019. (CNS photo/Vatican Media) Pope Francis has again encouraged the ministry of James Martin, S.J., to L.G.B.T. persons, and with words that could also encourage others in this work. He did so on the eve of the Outreach 2021 L.G.B.T. Catholic ministry conference that took place by webinar this Saturday, June 26, of which the Jesuit priest was the main organizer.
Religionworldcatholicnews.com

Pope Francis meets Secretary Antony Blinken at Vatican

“We continue to strengthen our efforts to counter ISIS’s global network of branches and affiliates, as well as its twisted ideology and capability to plan terrorist attacks.”. He added that the coalition will discuss the threat ISIS poses in Africa. Christians have been targeted by ISIS-affiliated groups in Africa in...
Religionheraldmalaysia.com

Pope Francis: God draws near to all with the heart of a Father

Pope Francis sends a letter to Fr. James Martin, SJ, who carries out his pastoral ministry among the LGBTQ community, and encourages him to be near to everyone with God’s compassionate “style”. VATICAN CITY:. God "comes close with love to each one of his children, each and every one. His...
Florida Stateheraldmalaysia.com

Pope Francis prays for victims of Florida building collapse

Pope Francis on Saturday offered prayers and condolences to all those affected by a deadly condominium building collapse in Florida this week. Pope Francis on Saturday offered prayers and condolences to all those affected by a deadly condominium building collapse in Florida this week. Early on Thursday morning, the 12-story...
Religionwww.romereports.com

Angelus: Pope prays for peace in the birthplace of Christianity

Pope Francis made a special appeal on the “Day of Prayer for Peace in the Middle East” after praying the Sunday Angelus, calling for dialogue and coexistence in the birthplace of Christianity. POPE FRANCIS. “I invite everyone to implore God’s mercy and peace in that region. May the Lord support...