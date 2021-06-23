Letters: Federal spending no longer makes trade-offs to balance budgets
There was a day in the U.S. that more fiscally disciplined politicians in our nation’s capital used the term “guns or butter” when they argued for their positions about spending on national priorities. Over the years, that term evolved into “guns and butter” as more politicians came to believe we could live beyond our means since the U.S. dollar was and still remains, at least for now, the world’s reserve currency.www.theadvocate.com