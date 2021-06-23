Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafayette, LA

Letters: Federal spending no longer makes trade-offs to balance budgets

By LAWRENCE UTER
theadvocate.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was a day in the U.S. that more fiscally disciplined politicians in our nation’s capital used the term “guns or butter” when they argued for their positions about spending on national priorities. Over the years, that term evolved into “guns and butter” as more politicians came to believe we could live beyond our means since the U.S. dollar was and still remains, at least for now, the world’s reserve currency.

www.theadvocate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Health
Lafayette, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Lafayette, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Human Services#The Wall Street Journal#Commerce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Health
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Politicstribuneledgernews.com

Yucaipa balances budget with help of federal dollars

Jun. 30—On Monday, June 28, Yucaipa City Council adopted the city's budget which was balanced with the help of federal government funding. Ryan Blackerby, interim director of finance and administrative services, called it a "responsible budget" with "known structural imbalances" in public safety and paramedic funds. The general fund, which...
CoronavirusPosted by
Reuters

Swiss see 2022 federal budget returning to balance

ZURICH, June 30 (Reuters) - Switzerland released a 2022 federal budget on Wednesday that sees a structural surplus of 0.6 billion Swiss francs ($649 million), helped by higher payouts from the Swiss central bank and despite 1.2 billion francs in spending linked to the pandemic. In February it said it...
POTUSCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued almost 167 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 1.8 million people last week receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends. So...
POTUSThe Guardian

It used to feel that life hung in the balance during US-Russia summits. No longer

Joe Biden’s meeting with Vladimir Putin in Geneva looked like a summit, sounded like a summit, and in some genuine senses really was a summit. But it was not an east-west superpower summit in the 20th-century sense. It was a bilateral meeting between the leaders of two important countries whose relations are possibly more difficult today than they were in the cold war. Yet life on Earth did not seem to hang in the balance yesterday, as it sometimes could do back then.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Housing inspector general resigns amid pressure after scathing report

The inspector general for the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) announced her resignation on Tuesday amid calls for her ouster more than two months after a government report said she created a toxic work environment and at times retaliated against colleagues. Laura Wertheimer, an Obama appointee, will step down on...
MilitaryNewsweek

Who Is Katie Arrington? Pentagon Official Accused of Disclosing Classified Intel

A Pentagon official is being investigated in connection with the suspected unauthorized disclosure of classified information from a military intelligence agency. Bloomberg reported that Katie Arrington, the chief information security officer (CISO) for the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition (OUSD A&S), was informed on May 11 that her clearance for access to classified information is being suspended.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

COVID-19 could be headed to a scary place

As COVID-19 vaccine coverage expands in the U.S. and we get back to some semblance of normalcy, there is a high risk of sleepwalking into a catastrophic next phase of the pandemic and a return to lockdowns. It is likely that variants will emerge that evade all existing vaccines. The...
Tiverton, RInewportri.com

OPINION/LETTER: Finding government balance needed

At every level of government this question, too much or too little, is difficult to answer. Today in Tiverton the tension inherent in this question concerns notifying abutters of a proposed oyster farm. In most states, which are larger with greater populations, this kind of issue would normally be handled...
POTUSThe Guardian

Big oil and gas kept a dirty secret for decades. Now they may pay the price

After a century of wielding extraordinary economic and political power, America’s petroleum giants face a reckoning for driving the greatest existential threat of our lifetimes. An unprecedented wave of lawsuits, filed by cities and states across the US, aim to hold the oil and gas industry to account for the...
EconomyBusiness Insider

Finland Trade Balance Swing To Deficit In April

(RTTNews) - Finland's trade balance swung to deficit in April, final figures from the Finnish Customs showed on Wednesday. The trade balance registered a deficit of EUR 250 million in April versus a surplus of EUR 191 million in the same month last year. In the initial estimate, trade deficit was EUR 265 million.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden, Pelosi on collision course

President Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) are on a collision course, at least at the moment, as they race to realize their sweeping infrastructure agenda heading into next year's midterm elections. The two Democratic heavyweights face identical pressures, as both are under enormous strain from their party’s liberal base...
Politicsthelakewoodscoop.com

Republicans Demand Murphy Explain Pork Spending in Budget

The Republican members of the Senate Budget & Appropriations Committee are demanding transparency in the budget process with a new call for Governor Phil Murphy to fully explain the hundreds of millions of pork spending in the FY 2022 State Budget he will sign into law Wednesday morning. Senate Republican...
Adams County, NEHastings Tribune

County balances budget

Members of the Adams County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution during an emergency meeting on Monday to appropriate funds to balance the 2020-21 county budget. This is something done annually before the end of the fiscal year, which ends Wednesday. The Public Defender’s Office required an increase in appropriation...