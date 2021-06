Some facts. Black defendants get longer sentences than white defendants for the same crime. Families of color are more likely than their white counterparts to get evicted given similar financial circumstances. Numerous studies show that resumes with “Black names” (Germaine, Latitia) get offered fewer interviews than those with “white names” (Jack, Harold) even though the resumes are exactly the same for the same job opening. By percentages, fewer people of color get help from FEMA during emergencies than whites. Blacks were mainly excluded from the incredible benefits of the GI Bill after WWII.