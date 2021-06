LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A new COVID-19 vaccination site opens this week on an L.A. Metro-owned property near Bus Line 70 in Boyle Heights, L.A. Metro announced today. People can get a free Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine without an appointment at the site, located at 339 N. Fickett St., between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, L.A. Metro said. COVID-19 tests will also be available. The site is about a 10-minute walk away from the L (Gold) Line Soto Street Station.