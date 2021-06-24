Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

New Competitor Announced For ROH Women’s Championship Tournament

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother competitor has punched their ticket to the ROH Women’s Championship Tournament. On today’s ROH Women’s Division Wednesday, it was announced that Max The Impaler was joining the tournament. Max made her ROH debut on April 28th in that week’s Women’s’s Division Wednesday episode. Max joins Angelina Love, Allysin Kay,...

411mania.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angelina Love
Person
Allysin Kay
Person
Mandy Leon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Roh Women S Division#Women S S Division#Willow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Selling’ WWE To Big Name?

WWE releasing several stars which included Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett came upon as a surprise. Now, former WWE writer Dave Schilling believes that the company is going to the direction on putting up for sale. What is Vince McMahon planning for WWE?. In...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Fired Star Retires After ‘Racism’ Accusation

The former NXT star Jordan Myles a.k.a ACH has announced that he has decided to hang up his boots. The 33-year-old announced his premature retirement as he claims to have become a victim of racism. ACH retires from pro wrestling. ACH had previously accused the company of making his t-shirt...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Jeff Jarrett Discusses AEW And TNA Filling Void For Wrestling Fans

On the latest episode of the My World Podcast, Jeff Jarrett spoke about the creation of TNA wrestling in the early 2000s. Jarrett said the reason he and his father, Jerry Jarrett, decided to start a wrestling company is because they noticed a void in the marketplace left by WCW. Speaking about AEW and their current success, Jarrett compared AEW and TNA, saying they both capitalized on a void left in the market.
WWE411mania.com

Backstage Notes on ROH Relaunching the Women’s Division

– Earlier this year, Ring of Honor (ROH) announced the relaunch of the promotion’s women’s division and the return of the ROH Women’s title. A tournament is being held this summer to crown a new champion. Fightful Select has an update with some more details on the relaunch of the ROH women’s division.
WWEPWMania

ROH Announces Glory By Honor Details

ROH has announced that Glory by Honor will be a two night event in Philadelphia, on Friday 8/20 and Saturday 8/21. The following announcement was made today- For the first time in nearly two years, Ring of Honor is returning to the historic 2300 Arena in the City of Brotherly Love for not one, but TWO, spectacular live events!
WWEewrestlingnews.com

ROH Announces Launch Of Honor Pals

Honor Pals prove that even the toughest Ring of Honor stars have a soft side, whether it’s RUSH, PCO, Bandido, Brody King, Jay Briscoe or Mark Briscoe. Just released on Shophonor.com, Honor Pals are perfect for ROH fans to collect, display, or play with in a Pillow Fight of Honor!
WWE411mania.com

This Week’s ROH Women’s Division Wednesday Online With Rok-C vs. Laynie Luck

The latest episode of ROH Women’s Division Wednesday is now online, featuring Rok-C vs. Laynie Luck. You can see the video below, which is described as follows:. “Rok-C takes on Laynie Luck in a battle of rising stars searching for a first singles win, and not one but TWO #ROHWD competitors receive a #TicketToGold!”
WWE411mania.com

Quinn McKay Played A Lot Of The Sims 4 During ROH Bubble Experience, Talks Women’s Division Relaunch

In a recent interview on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Quinn McKay discussed wrestling in Ring of Honor, the ROH Bubble experience, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:. Quinn McKay on whether there were plans for her to wrestle in Ring of Honor before the pandemic and the women’s division relaunch: “I don’t know what the hard and fast plans were for me involving the women’s tournament because obviously, I was going to be involved, but I don’t know if I was necessarily supposed to wrestle because those details were still being ironed out, and I think we were still releasing participants in the field in general. Things in wrestling change all the time. You have no idea. It could be going one way and then the next it doesn’t. So you kind of just don’t take anything at face value or believe it until you’re walking out to your entrance. I was really, really excited because we were having this huge women’s division relaunch. That’s kind of what I had been waiting for since I had gotten there. I was waiting for something, and I was like, ‘Oh, this is it. This could be the moment, maybe this is the time.’ And then nothing happened at all, but 2020 across the board was going to be an incredible year for Ring of Honor.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

ROH TV Results (6/21): ROH Television Championship Triple Threat Match

Quinn McKay checks in backstage after the usual ROH signature video package. McKay talks about the Survival Of The Fittest Tournament. A video package is shown on Bandido and Bateman. Bateman (with Vita VonStarr & Dutch) and Bandido make their entrances. The referee sends Dutch and Vita VonStarr to the...
Combat SportsBoxingNews24.com

WBSS Launches Historic Women’s Pro Boxing Tournament

Women’s Super-Featherweights will quest for the Muhammad Ali Trophy, The Greatest Prize in Boxing, in Season III of the World Boxing Super Series. After the high demand from broadcasters, fans, and sponsors WBSS AG is delighted to announce Season III of the World Boxing Super Series; one tournament, one weight class, and one winner to be the first woman to raise the Muhammad Ali Trophy.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Various News – EC3 vs. Matt Cardona, ROH Women’s Division Wednesday, Guevara

You can check out the latest edition of “ROH Women’s Division Wednesday” below. This episode features Angelina Love vs. Allie Recks:. EC3 and Matt Cardona recently battled on the #FreeTheNarrative. The event will be coming to FITE.tv on July 3rd. Cardona took to Twitter to promote the match and event, which you can see below:
Hockeybcinterruption.com

Hockey East Announces New Postseason Tournament Format

Today, the Hockey East Association announced it would have a new format for the postseason tournament, beginning in 2022 for both the men’s and women’s leagues. In this new format, all programs in Hockey East (11 for the men, 10 for the women) will make the Hockey East tournament and be able to compete for the conference crown. In addition, all tournament games will be single-elimination.
WWEPro Wrestling Insider

ROH TV CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH SET FOR BEST IN THE WORLD PPV

TONY DEPPEN PUTS ROH WORLD TELEVISION TITLE ON THE LINE AGAINST DRAGON LEE AT BEST IN THE WORLD. The first title match for the Best in the World pay-per-view on July 11 in Baltimore has been signed, as Violence Unlimited’s Tony Deppen will defend the ROH World Television Championship against former champion Dragon Lee of La Faccion Ingobernable.
WWEdiva-dirt.com

Max the Impaler is granted their ticket to gold for the ROH Women’s Title Tournament

We are getting so close to a full bracket for the upcoming ROH Women’s Title Tournament. ROH Board of Director Maria Kanellis Bennett is putting together a bracket of competitors that will certainly provide the best chase for a championship this summer. This will be for a brand new ROH Women’s World Title with a new lineage attached. The company is also rebuilding their women’s division in the process.
WWEPro Wrestling Insider

THREE NEW COMPETITORS ANNOUNCED FOR MLW BATTLE RIOT III

Mads Krügger, Myron Reed & Gino added to Battle Riot III. 3 new participants have been added to the Battle Riot on Saturday, July 10th in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena. Limited tickets are available at: www.MLW2300.com. Mads Krügger: CONTRA's commander is a brutal force. With his size and experience...
WWE411mania.com

Cook’s ROH TV Review 6.18.21

Hey kids! We’ve got the continuation of Survival of the Fittest qualifications & a Television Championship Match this week, so let’s hook em up!. Quinn McKay welcomes us to Ring of Honor Wrestling! Last week saw Eli Isom defeat Dak Draper on television while Chris Dickinson beat O’Shay Edwards on Week by Week to advance to the Survival of the Fittest match. Today will pit Bandido against Bateman, while Danhausen & Rhett Titus will face on on this week’s Week by Week. Gotta get those YouTube views with Danhausen, I suppose. In the main event, Tony Deppen defends the TV title against former champions Tracy Williams & Dragon Lee.