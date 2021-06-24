Mets rookie Tylor Megill's standing ovation turns to boos as umps do sticky inspection

The steroid era. The juiced-ball era. The lockout era. The old-racist-guy era. Baseball loves nothing more than a dubious epoch and if all indications are what they seem, we are now on the verge of another: The belt-check era. On Monday, six days after the MLB released their official anti-sticky screed, in-game checks began in earnest. 24 hours later they’d already reached their boiling point, with Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo both threatening to take off their pants in response to multiple in-game checks. But if you thought grown professionals getting strip-searched in front of an entire stadium full of people in the name of a mid-season rule change that may or may not be causing a rash of potentially career-threatening injuries, then just wait until you see what Rob Manfraud’s Pine-Tar Police cooked up on Wednesday.