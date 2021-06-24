Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mets rookie Tylor Megill's standing ovation turns to boos as umps do sticky inspection

By John Healy
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mets rookie Tylor Megill will surely remember his MLB debut. The 25-year-old right-hander walked off the Citi Field mound to a standing ovation after tossing 4.1 innings and allowing two runs on three hits. Then came the boos. The umpires halted Megill on his way back to the dugout in...

www.audacy.com
Houston, TX
ABOUT

All sports news from Houston, including the Texans, Astros, Rockets and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/sportsradio610
