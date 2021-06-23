Mariners GameDay — June 23 vs. Colorado

AS YOU KNOW…Shed Long Jr. hit a walk-off grand slam on June 20 vs. Tampa Bay…he became the 9th Mariners player in team history to hit a game-ending grand slam, but…DID YOU KNOW?…that his home run last night made him just the 2nd player in Mariners history to hit a walk-off grand slam and also homer in his next game?…Long Jr. joins Tino Martinez, who hit his walk-off grand slam on July 17, 1995 in the bottom of the 10th in a 10–6 win over Detroit…Martinez also homered on July 18 vs. Detroit, a 3-run homer in the 6th inning of another 10–6 win over the Tigers…Tino and Shed both hit their walk-off grand slams in the Mariners 74th game of the season, and followed it up with their encore home runs in the team’s 75th game of the season.