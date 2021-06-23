Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mariners GameDay — June 23 vs. Colorado

Dodger Insider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAS YOU KNOW…Shed Long Jr. hit a walk-off grand slam on June 20 vs. Tampa Bay…he became the 9th Mariners player in team history to hit a game-ending grand slam, but…DID YOU KNOW?…that his home run last night made him just the 2nd player in Mariners history to hit a walk-off grand slam and also homer in his next game?…Long Jr. joins Tino Martinez, who hit his walk-off grand slam on July 17, 1995 in the bottom of the 10th in a 10–6 win over Detroit…Martinez also homered on July 18 vs. Detroit, a 3-run homer in the 6th inning of another 10–6 win over the Tigers…Tino and Shed both hit their walk-off grand slams in the Mariners 74th game of the season, and followed it up with their encore home runs in the team’s 75th game of the season.

marinersblog.mlblogs.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Sewald
Person
Luis Torrens
Person
Tino Martinez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Gameday#Tigers#Tampa Bay Lrb 4#Espn#T Mobile Park#Mlb Debuts#Major League#Sf#The American League#Oakland 5
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBmilehighsports.com

Rockies, behind strong starting pitching, split road series vs. Mariners

The Colorado Rockies split a two-game road series against the Seattle Mariners, but the result feels like a gigantic win. Starting pitchers Kyle Freeland and Germán Márquez combined to allow just two runs in 14 innings of work, and the Rockies got just enough offense behind them to lead the team to its first non-losing road series of the season. The Rockies, now 6-28 on the road in 2021, had gone 1-2 or worse in each of their previous 10 series away from Coors Field.
MLBchatsports.com

Series Preview: Rays vs Mariners

The Tampa Bay Rays lost their first series since the beginning of May. It was an exciting series between the teams with the two best records in the American League but the Rays came up just short in game three. The Rays sit 0.5 game behind the Chicago White Sox and San Francisco Giants for the best record in the majors.
MLBbuffalonynews.net

Rays turn to Michael Wacha in quest for bounce-back win vs. Mariners

With ace Tyler Glasnow moving to the 60-day injured list with right-elbow problems, Michael Wacha is returning to the Tampa Bay Rays' rotation. The veteran right-hander is scheduled to start Friday night in Seattle as the American League East-leading Rays try to snap a three-game losing streak with Glasnow out because of a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament and a flexor strain.
MLBDodger Insider

Mariners Minor League Report — June 26

TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. RECAP: CF Jarred Kelenic recorded 4 hits and drove in a team-high 3 runs leading Tacoma to a 10–6 win over Albuquerque on Friday night. Kelenic (4x6, 2 R, 2B, 3B, 3 RBI), 3B Jantzen Witte (3x4, 3 R, 2 2B, BB), 2B Ty Kelly (3x4, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB), DH Jose Godoy (2x4, R, 2 RBI, BB) and RF Dillon Thomas (2x5, 2B, RBI) each recorded at least 2 of the Rainiers 15 hits. SS Jake Hager (1x4, RBI, BB) made his Rainiers debut after being acquired by the Mariners, going 1-for-4 with 1 RBI and 1 walk. Starter Darren McCaughan (5.0,7,5,5,1,6,HR) improved to 4–2 on the season with the win, allowing 5 runs on 7 hits while walking 1 and striking out 6. RH Wyatt Mills (1.0,1,0,0,1,2), LH Willimas Jerez (1.0,0,0,0,0,3), RH Ryan Dull (1.0,0,0,0,0,1) and LH Aaron Fletcher (1.0,2,1,0,0,2) combined to allow only 1 unearned run on 3 hits while waking 1 and striking out 8 over 4.0 innings in relief.
MLBsoxmachine.com

First Pitch: Mariners vs. White Sox

Josh Nelson is the host and producer of the Sox Machine Podcast. For show suggestions, guest appearances, and sponsorship opportunities, you can reach him via email at josh@soxmachine.com.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Colorado Rockies split mini-series in Seattle against Mariners

With a win on Wednesday afternoon, the Colorado Rockies earned a split of a two-game road series against the Seattle Mariners. While Colorado fans would have loved to get the sweep, the Rockies played well in the series, only surrendering four total runs to the Mariners on this quick trip to the Pacific Northwest.
MLBTraverse City Record-Eagle

Colorado's Tapia puts 17-game hit streak on the line against Mariners

Colorado Rockies (30-43, fourth in the NL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (38-36, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (0-2, 9.58 ERA, 2.27 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Mariners: Chris Flexen (6-3, 4.12 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 44 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -160, Rockies +139; over/under is 8 1/2...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Shed Long Jr., Mariners seek encore vs. Rockies

Shed Long Jr. enjoyed it so much the first time, he did it again. Long hit the deciding home run for the second consecutive game as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Colorado Rockies 2-1 Tuesday night. The infielder/outfielder will go for three in row when the teams wrap up...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

White Sox hope to keep cooking at home vs. Mariners

After snapping a season-long, five-game losing streak with Wednesday's 4-3 victory at Pittsburgh, the American League Central-leading Chicago White Sox welcomed an off day ahead of Friday's game against the visiting Seattle Mariners. "It's all ahead of us," White Sox manager Tony La Russa said, "so enjoy it and get...
MLBwgnradio.com

Surging Mariners try to take series vs. slumping White Sox

The Seattle Mariners, who have won nine of 11, started a seven-game road trip with a 9-3 win over the American League Central-leading Chicago White Sox on Friday. Seattle will aim to keep rolling — and get to four games above .500 for the first time since April — when the three-game series resumes on Saturday afternoon.
MLBchatsports.com

Mariners at Blue Jays, June 29-July 1

The Mariners are coming to Buffalo for this season's first clash between the expansion cousins of '77. (Let's get this up tonight - the Orioles thread is getting somewhat bloated, as often happens after four games.) Seattle finds itself in a position rather like Toronto's - they have a respectable...
MLBSportsnet.ca

Blue Jays’ Cimber activated ahead of Wednesday’s game vs. Mariners

The Toronto Blue Jays‘ latest trade pickup, right-hander Adam Cimber, has reported to the team and will be active for Wednesday’s game against the Seattle Mariners. Left-hander Steven Matz has also been reinstated from the the COVID-related injured list and will start against the Mariners. In other corresponding moves, right-handers...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Sheffield scheduled to start for Mariners at Blue Jays

Seattle Mariners (41-39, third in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (41-36, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Justus Sheffield (5-7, 5.56 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Steven Matz (7-3, 4.26 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -205, Mariners +175; over/under...
MLBaustinnews.net

Mariners aim for winning road trip in finale vs. Jays

The Seattle Mariners will be out to complete their six-game road trip with a winning record when they play the Toronto Blue Jays in the rubber match of a three-game series Thursday afternoon at Buffalo. The teams have split the first two games after the Mariners won the Wednesday game...
MLBNew York Post

Blue Jays vs. Mariners prediction: Toronto has Spring’ in its step

Bruuuce! The Boss is back on Broadway. Springsteen’s show reopened to a full-capacity audience Sunday. Bruce sent a subliminal message to the crowd before it dispersed onto dangerous Times Square with a heartfelt version of “Born to Run.” Mayor Bill de Blasio is doubling down, promising when suspects are apprehended, they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the (his) law. Translation: processed, released, offered a Dunkin’ Donuts gift card AND two tickets to a Mets game or “Springsteen on Broadway.” #worstmayorever.