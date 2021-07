Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports. Do you expect the LA Rams to showcase a bit of offensive magic this year? If you do, then you are in the majority. The secret to magic performers, also known as prestidigitation, is to create the focus of the audience in one direction and then do the real work of the magic simulation in the other direction. In many ways, that is one of the LA Rams‘ best advantages in 2021. This offense, before it ever takes the field, is already getting a ton of press coverage, a lot of media buzz, and the impact of all this media hype is to focus attention upon a few of the key offensive players on the team.