Christopher Neely here, thinking about the slim boundary between us and wilderness here in Monterey County. As local U.S. Forest Service and state Fish and Wildlife officials tell it, a woman went out for a solo camping trip just off southern Big Sur’s Salmon Creek trail on May 31. Around midnight, she awoke to a scratching noise and a heavy weight bearing down on her tent. Realizing this was an animal on the other side of her thin tent lining, she kicked the mass away, shimmied out of her sleeping bag and exited the tent just as the weight returned. With her flashlight on low battery, she made it out of the woods and sprinted up the Salmon Creek trail. She got in touch with a game warden who, the following morning, escorted the woman back to the campsite to retrieve her belongings. Assessing the evidence, the warden told her it was clear: this was a bear encounter.