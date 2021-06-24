Delta coronavirus variant doubling biweekly, now 20% of samples, Fauci says

The coronavirus pandemic isn't over, and it may last even longer due to new variants emerging—one, dubbed Delta, is the "most dangerous" of all, according to experts, because it's more transmissible. How does this affect you? Well, even vaccinated people should be using extra caution, according to statements from the World Health Organization on Friday. Read on for 5 tips that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.