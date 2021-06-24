Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Delta coronavirus variant doubling biweekly, now 20% of samples, Fauci says

By Kayla Rivas
fox5ny.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES - Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Tuesday that the highly transmissible Delta variant has climbed to now account for over 20% of sequenced samples. The variant, first detected in India and now found in over 80 countries, is becoming the dominant strain worldwide, according to the World Health Organization. The B.1.617.2 strain spreads more readily than the B.1.1.7 Alpha variant and the wild-type virus, and has been linked to an increased hospitalization risk.

www.fox5ny.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#White House#Cdc#Oxford#Foxnews Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthNBC Miami

How to Spot New COVID Delta Variant Symptoms

Concern is spiking over the new COVID-19 Delta variant. The variant, otherwise known as B.1617.2, is highly contagious and may be associated with a higher risk of hospitalization than COVID-19, experts say. The variant has ravaged India and swept across 60 percent of the United Kingdom, prompting alarm among top U.S. public health officials.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Delta variant is ‘coronavirus on steroids’, former WH adviser says as it sweeps through Kansas and Missouri

A former White House adviser has described the Delta variant as “coronavirus on steroids” as cases of the strain hit rural Kansas and Mississippi.Former White House senior adviser for the administration’s coronavirus response, Andy Slavitt, made the worrying analogy in an interview on MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Thursday.“Look, I think we should think of this as Covid on steroids,” he said. “Before, you walked into a room it took you 10 minutes to get exposed to Covid now you could get exposed in something like five minutes.”The former White House adviser said that those who “haven’t been vaccinated should...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Coronavirus news - live: India sends samples for genome sequencing as Delta variant mutates

India has sent samples from at least three districts in the state of Maharashtra for genome sequencing to identify the prevalence of a new mutation of the Delta variant of Covid-19. “Delta plus” or AY.1 is a variant of Delta, which was first identified in India, but with an additional mutation known as K417N. This mutation has also been seen in the Beta variant, which was first detected in South Africa. The World Health Organisation has labelled Beta a variant of concern. Public Health England has said 63 genomes of Delta with the new K417N mutation have been identified so...
Public HealthPosted by
MarketWatch

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 head toward 177 million and CDC says Delta strain is 'variant of concern'

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness headed toward 177 million on Wednesday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while deaths climbed above 3.8 million. The U.S. continues to lead the world in total cases at 33.48 million, while deaths total 600,285. The number of fully vaccinated Americans rose to 145.8 million, or 43.9% of the total population, according to the latest data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), with the number of U.S. adults receiving at least one dose increasing to 64.6%. New York is the latest state to lift almost all restrictions, after...
Connecticut Statewesthartfordnews.com

Delta COVID strain found in CT now ‘variant of concern,’ CDC says

With some researchers predicting the Delta COVID variant may become the dominant strain, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has heightened its designation of it to a “variant of concern.”. The new designation for this variant, which was first discovered in India, follows research that shows the mutation is...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Virus Experts Beg You Do This Now to Stay Safe

The coronavirus pandemic isn't over, and it may last even longer due to new variants emerging—one, dubbed Delta, is the "most dangerous" of all, according to experts, because it's more transmissible. How does this affect you? Well, even vaccinated people should be using extra caution, according to statements from the World Health Organization on Friday. Read on for 5 tips that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Worldwashingtoninformer.com

Delta COVID Variant Now in More Than 80 Countries, WHO Says

A coronavirus variant first discovered in India has now spread to more than 80 countries, according to the World Health Organization. The ever-evolving delta variant, considered more contagious than all other known strains of the virus, now makes up 10% of all new cases in the U.S. — up from 6% last week, CNBC reported.
WorldKeene Sentinel

COVID delta variant doubles risk of hospitalization in study

People infected with COVID-19’s delta variant, first detected in India, are more than twice as likely to end up in the hospital than with the alpha variant identified in the U.K. last year. Vaccines from Pfizer Inc. and AstraZeneca Plc protect against delta, researchers said Monday. They found the shot...
Indiana State95.3 MNC

Delta variant now spreading in Indiana

The Delta variant is here. Nearly 100 confirmed cases of the delta variant of COVID-19 have been reported, according to the weekend report from the Indiana Department of Health. Marion County Public Health Director Dr. Virginia Caine says the delta variant can cause more severe complications and is around 40-percent...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Studies show more about the Delta variant and Covid vaccines

How effective are vaccines against the new Delta variant?. Studies have been done in England where the Delta variant is now the dominant strain. About two weeks after the second dose, Pfizer is shown to be around 88% effective against symptomatic disease of the Delta variant. If only receiving the first dose, it’s only 34% effective against the strain.