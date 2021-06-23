NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings
Bears CB Jaylon Johnson said he has fully recovered from his injury last year. “I’m 100 percent healthy,” Johnson said, via Pro Football Talk. “There was no structural damage. There wasn’t anything major like that. I’m not going to go into the exact details of what exactly happened, but it was just about being able to get to 100 percent. I’ve been rehabbing, staying on top of my treatment and therapy on my shoulder. I’m just getting back healthy and trying to stay healthy.”nfltraderumors.co