NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings

By Logan Ulrich
nfltraderumors.co
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBears CB Jaylon Johnson said he has fully recovered from his injury last year. “I’m 100 percent healthy,” Johnson said, via Pro Football Talk. “There was no structural damage. There wasn’t anything major like that. I’m not going to go into the exact details of what exactly happened, but it was just about being able to get to 100 percent. I’ve been rehabbing, staying on top of my treatment and therapy on my shoulder. I’m just getting back healthy and trying to stay healthy.”

nfltraderumors.co
NFLegotasticsports.com

Texans Could Make a Decision on Deshaun Watson Prior to Training Camp

Deshaun Watson's future in Houston is still up in the air. After 2o plus sexual assault lawsuits were filed against him, the Texans appear to be more willing to part ways with their franchise quarterback. With that said, he still remains on the roster and there are reportedly teams still interested in him.
NFLallfans.co

NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports writes that 49ers third-round RB Trey Sermon is ahead of the curve. With the team playing it safe by limiting starting RB Raheem Mostert‘s reps in OTA’s, and Jeff Wilson Jr. out four-to-six months with a meniscus injury, Sermon was able to handle the lion’s share of first-team reps.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys DE Randy Gregory thinks he’s matured as a player and that his “best years” in the league are ahead. “I have made a lot of mistakes. But I think I have earned what I have gotten whether it’s bad or good, and I am going to continue to do that. My best years are to come. They are ahead of me. Very excited for the future. As long there is a lot of positive thinking and being around the right people, keeping obligations in the right place and having the right priorities off the field and on the field, I will be alright,” said Gregory, via ProFootballTalk.
NFLCBS Sports

Vikings' Sheldon Richardson: Back with Vikings

The Vikings have signed Richardson to a one-year, $3.6 million deal, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. Per the report, the defensive tackle's deal could be worth up to $4.35 million with incentives. The 30-year-old, who logged 64 tackles and 4.5 sacks with the Browns last season, played for the Vikings in 2018 before inking a three-year, $36 million deal with Cleveland in free agency. Richardson was cut loose in April, in a move that freed up $11 million in cap space for the Browns, paving the way for him to bolster Minnesota's interior pass rush.
NFLbleachernation.com

The Cleanest Look, BoJack Looking for the Rebound, Vikings D-Line Shuffle, and Other Bears Bullets

Another round of OTAs opens today, with mandatory minicamp. Allen Robinson is scheduled to show up and participate. That’s good news, considering it would be easy to understand if Robinson played hardball and held out after being Franchise Tagged in the offseason. Here’s hoping for a few days of positive updates regarding Justin Fields’s development. And, perhaps, more important than anything: No injuries.
NFLCBS Sports

NFC North 2021: Bears' Justin Fields and other players on a rookie contract who are key to team's success

Longtime veterans are no stranger to the NFL's biggest stages. Just ask Tom Brady, who won his latest Super Bowl at 43; or Aaron Rodgers, who at 37 is fresh off at two straight NFC Championship Game appearances. But football is very much a young man's game, too. That's why we're identifying players on their rookie contracts who are key to the success of their respective teams in 2021. Right here, we're focusing specifically on the NFC North, where the Bears, Lions, Packers and Vikings will go head to head.
NFLwindycitygridiron.com

Chicago Bears minicamp day 2 notes

The Chicago Bears held day two of their mandatory minicamp today at Halas Hall and as usual the on-field news took a backseat to the off-field news as several Bears met the media. Eddie Goldman again skipped practice as the only no-show, but it’s expected he’ll be at training camp...
NFLchatsports.com

Notes: Detroit Lions’ defensive line ranked middle-of-the-pack

We all know the Detroit Lions’ perceived strength right now is their offensive line. With three first-round picks scheduled to start along the front five, anything less than a top-10 performance out of that unit would be a disappointment. But what about the defensive line? The Lions have poured a...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Rams

Falcons WR Russell Gage said he wants to be on the “same page” with QB Matt Ryan and new HC Arthur Smith. “Being on the same page as Matt [Ryan] and understanding what Arthur wants is big,” said Gage, via the team’s official site. “Those things come hand in hand. When you get to playing faster, it’s all because you are more comfortable, and you know, this is what they want out of me.”
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Playing a game of “What if?” in the NFC East

Do you ever find yourself wondering how an entire timeline might’ve played out differently with one change?. If so, this week’s episode of the NFC East Mixtape podcast, which lives on both the Bleeding Green Nation and Blogging The Boys podcast feeds, just might be up your alley. RJ Ochoa...
NFLallfans.co

Examining the NFC East: Cornerbacks

PHILADELPHIA – Our annual series examining the NFC East from a positional perspective with the help of league personnel sources will begin at cornerback, arguably the biggest weakness for the Eagles, at least on paper. Outside of Darius Slay and to a lesser extent Avonte Maddox there is no real...
NFLPosted by
Blogging Big Blue

Ranking the NFC East running backs

The NFC East has four very good starting running backs, but which one is the best in the division? Below are my rankings heading into the 2021 NFL Season. Gibson is the running back with the least amount of expierence in the NFL out of every starter in the NFC East. He’s an impressive player that should only get better as time goes on. It’s amazing how well he played as a rookie despite playing receiver in college.
NFLwindycitygridiron.com

Bears facing 10th-best odds in NFC to make playoffs

Thanks to an 8-8 season, a postseason expansion and a little bit of help from the Rams in Week 17, the Bears were able to make it to the playoffs for the second time in the last three seasons. Granted, their performance in the Wild Card round against the Saints...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Bears, Cowboys, Washington

Bears TE Jimmy Graham admitted the thought of retirement crossed his mind this offseason. But the veteran, who will turn 35 in November, ultimately elected to run it back for another year in 2021. “I feel like I can still be used and I can still be a weapon and...
NFLchatsports.com

Bears fans, who is your all-time ‘favorite’ Lions player?

When you read the word “favorite” in the question above, keep in mind that it’s a subjective term and you can take it in several ways. As a Chicago Bears’ fan you no doubt have watched the Detroit Lions play plenty throughout the years, so was there anyone that you truly came to appreciate and become a fan of? What about a Lion that you respected or perhaps one that you loved to hate?
NFLAcme Packing Company

NFC North Rundown: Bears’ defense is getting older with six starters over 30

Despite the carousel of quarterback news this offseason, defense has quietly been its own theme of the NFC North. The Minnesota Vikings have been active in adding to their unit, re-acquiring a veteran defensive lineman this past week after signing a number of defensive backs during the spring. Meanwhile, Detroit drafted a pair of interior linemen who will be competing for snaps in a new defensive system this season. Although Chicago will have some level of continuity on its defense, even without Kyle Fuller, age is becoming a factor for the team to consider as it ponders a possible new stadium.
NFLallfans.co

Examining the NFC East: The Safeties

PHILADELPHIA – Our annual series examining the NFC East from a positional perspective with the help of league personnel sources will continue at safety, which could go in polar opposite directions for the Eagles in 2021. If veteran Rodney McLeod is able to return from a second ACL tear in...