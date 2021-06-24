DEC forest rangers assist in two recent St. Lawrence County wilderness searches

CLIFTON — Forest rangers from the state Department of Environmental Conservation assisted in two wilderness searches last week. At about 7:39 p.m. on June 19 in the town of Clifton, DEC dispatchers received a call from two lost hikers in the Cranberry Lake Wild Forest. When the pair was advised to call 911 to determine their position, “initial attempts to gain the subjects’ coordinates were delayed and returned with questionable reliability,” according to the DEC.