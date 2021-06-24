Cancel
Surprise Commercial Vehicle Inspections Held in North Platte

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Carrier Enforcement Division conducted surprise commercial vehicle inspections Wednesday, June 23, in North Platte. During the special enforcement effort, the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team conducted 18 vehicle inspections. Troopers presented a CVSA (Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance) sticker to 9 vehicles or trailers throughout the day, indicating the vehicle had no critical safety violations. Troopers discovered 32 violations of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations and state law. Five vehicles were placed out of service (not allowed to return to the road). Vehicles are placed out of service for a variety of reasons relating to bad brakes or tires, or other problems that pose immediate safety risks. Troopers did not place any drivers out of service.

