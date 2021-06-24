Cancel
NFC Notes: Cardinals, 49ers, Seahawks

By Logan Ulrich
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that he has joined the Cardinals, WR A.J. Green will no longer be considered the best pass-catcher on the team, as he will be playing across from WR DeAndre Hopkins. “I never played with a guy like D-Hop. The guy is unbelievable, man,” Green said, via NFL.com. “He embraced me. We don’t have egos. He’s telling me, like, ‘If you want to run a route and I’m at that position just let me know.’ So, you have a guy like that, two guys like that in a room it’s going to be unbelievable. And we feed off each other.”

NFLPosted by
FanSided

Vikings reportedly add former Seahawks draft pick to 2021 roster

The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly signed former Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans cornerback Tye Smith. After the recent visit by free-agent Bashaud Breeland, we found out that the Minnesota Vikings were at least interested in adding another cornerback to their roster this year. Well, on Wednesday, the Vikings reportedly found...
NFLmilwaukeesun.com

Seahawks Sign CB Will Sunderland

The Seahawks added more cornerback depth Monday, signing cornerback Will Sunderland. John Boyle. The Seahawks signed cornerback Will Sunderland on Monday, a former undrafted rookie out of Troy. Sunderland, who is 6-foot-2, 196 pounds, went undrafted out of Troy in 2020 and signed with Green Bay following the draft. After...
NFLUSA Today

Richard Sherman wants to sign with a team competing for a championship

Former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman is waiting for the perfect opportunity. The free-agent Pro Bowler has yet to sign with a team ahead of the 2021 season. “I want to get to a team that’s competing for a championship, so that’s what I’m focused on...
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Seahawks Excuse Jamal Adams’ Absence

The Seahawks have excused safety Jamal Adams from this week’s mandatory minicamp for personal reasons, a source tells Tom Pelissero of NFL.com (on Twitter). Initially, his absence was believed to be contract-related, but that’s not quite the case. As a result, Adams will not be fined ~$290K for skipping the...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NFC West rankings: Top four players in the Seahawks division

The NFC West is a very tough division and full of great players. But who are the top four and are any Seahawks among the group? Well, of course! But which one or two are to follow. To be fair, the top two players are pretty set but because the division is so loaded, an argument could make for several players to fill out spots three and four.
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Jamal Adams Skipping Seahawks’ Minicamp

Jamal Adams is holding out. The Seahawks safety will not participate this week’s mandatory minicamp (Twitter link via ESPN.com’s Adam Schefter). The Seahawks acquired Adams and a fourth-rounder from the Jets last year for a 2021 first-round pick, a 2021 third-round pick, a 2022 first-rounder, and safety Bradley McDougald. Adams, of course, was embroiled in a longstanding contract dispute with the Jets. But, upon arrival in Seattle, he agreed to play on his existing deal, which meant a salary of just $3.59MM last year. Right now, he’s on course to make $9.86MM for 2021, thanks to his fifth-year option.
NFLNiners Nation

NFC West Preview: Breaking down the Seattle Seahawks

In today’s Niner Nate-tion Podcast, Niner Nate continued the NFC West preview with a look behind enemy lines at the Seattle Seahawks. Nate talked with Matt Mikolas of KJR Radio in Seattle to determine where things stand with Russell Wilson, whether the defense got any better, and who Seahawks fans want the 49ers to start at QB.
GamblingRevenge of the Birds

NFC West Odds

According to our friend Jimmy Shapiro, courtesy of BetOnLine:. I believe that the Cardinals have a stronger chance to win in the NFC West this season because of their commitment this off-season to re-define the veteran leadership, to get more physical across the board and to add speed at key positions.
NFLPosted by
Bay Area Sports Page

NFC West Preview: Arizona Cardinals

In today’s Niner Nate-tion Podcast, Nate Nelson and Leo Luna kicked off their NFC West preview by looking at the team that always seems to be a thorn in San Francisco’s side - the Arizona Cardinals. Joined by Revenge of the Birds’ Johnny Venerable, the guys took a look at how the Cards have tried to improve since last year, why they play the 49ers so tough, and more.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

New details from arrest of Zaven Collins should concern Cardinals

The career of Arizona Cardinals rookie linebacker Zaven Collins is off to a rough start. After he was arrested for doing 76mph in a 35mph zone last Sunday, Arizona Cardinals first-year linebacker Zaven Collins continued to put himself in a troubling situation with what was said to the Police during his arrest.
NFLraisingzona.com

Patrick Peterson already making his new teammates mad in Minnesota

Former Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson has been making his presence felt during his first few weeks with the Minnesota Vikings. When the Arizona Cardinals trot onto the field for their Week 1 matchup against the Tennesse Titans in the upcoming season, it’s going to be odd to see someone other than Patrick Peterson wearing the No. 21 jersey for the first time since 2010.
NFLdailymagazine.news

How Cardinals can win the NFC West in '21 'GMFB'

The "Good Morning Football" crew discusses what the Arizona Cardinals can do to win the NFC West. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network. The NFL is looking to sell of a portion of its media conglomerate. That transaction could be the key to a much more significant property. As explained by John Ourand of Sports Business Journal, there could be a connection between ponying up for a chunk of NFL Media and procuring the rights to Sunday Ticket. [more]
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Several Arizona Cardinals facing make or break years in 2021

Several members of the Arizona Cardinals roster could be reaching a crossroads of sorts in their NFL careers this coming fall. The 2021 NFL campaign is going to be an extremely crucial one for a particular contingent of Arizona Cardinals. Several members of the team are under pressure to perform...
NFLPosted by
All49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo Is Not A Good Starting Quarterback

Why did the San Francisco 49ers mortgage three first-round draft picks and a third-round draft pick to replace Jimmy Garoppolo?. Consensus has been that Garoppolo can not stay healthy. Garoppolo, after all, has missed 25 of his scheduled 57 starts. Although this may be a contributing factor, the narrative has been off base overall.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFL Notes: Larry Fitzgerald, Derek Carr, Cam Newton

Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald still has not made his plans for the 2021 season public. He’s not technically under contract but if he chooses to play instead of retire, Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury seemed to suggest finding a roster spot for him wouldn’t be an issue. “That’s the No. 1...