NFC Notes: Cardinals, 49ers, Seahawks

Now that he has joined the Cardinals, WR A.J. Green will no longer be considered the best pass-catcher on the team, as he will be playing across from WR DeAndre Hopkins. “I never played with a guy like D-Hop. The guy is unbelievable, man,” Green said, via NFL.com. “He embraced me. We don’t have egos. He’s telling me, like, ‘If you want to run a route and I’m at that position just let me know.’ So, you have a guy like that, two guys like that in a room it’s going to be unbelievable. And we feed off each other.”