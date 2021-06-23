Cancel
MLB

Kowar optioned to Minors; Staumont's status

MLB
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK -- Jackson Kowar, the Royals' No. 4 prospect, will head back to Triple-A Omaha with a lot of homework to master and the belief of the Major League staff backing him as he gets to work. The right-hander was optioned Wednesday as the corresponding move for the Royals reinstating lefty Danny Duffy off the injured list.

