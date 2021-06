Training camps are set to fire up in a few weeks once players return from their summer break, and there is still a select amount of solid talent left in free agency to sift through. One such talent is wide receiver Golden Tate, who remains without an NFL home after being released by the New York Giants earlier this offseason. The 32-year-old not only wants to continue playing, but he’s got at least three teams in mind as he searches for his next uniform.