AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets

By Logan Ulrich
nfltraderumors.co
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBills QB Josh Allen said the team hasn’t gotten over the AFC Championship loss last season. “The loss we had in the AFC Championship game is still sitting with us,” Allen said, via Bills Wire. “No one here thinks our success last year means anything this year. So we’re recommitted to being playoff caliber to give ourselves a chance to go win a championship.”

nfltraderumors.co
Marcus Maye
Jaylen Waddle
#Jets#American Football#Afc Championship#Bills Wire#Espn#The Miami Herald#Wr Jaylen Waddle#Dolphins Cb Xavien Howard#Ozzie Newsome#D#The New York Post
NFLCBS Sports

2021 NFL head coach rankings: Andy Reid edges Bill Belichick as No. 1, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur crack top 10

Winning NFL games goes way beyond good coaching. Take the 49ers, for example, who've gone from last-place finishers to Super Bowl contenders back to last-place finishers over the last three years. They've had Kyle Shanahan, the same well-regarded head coach, atop their staff the whole time, but other circumstances -- quarterback play, big-name injuries -- weighed in heavily. Still, one of the best tickets to consistent success is having a smart mind manning the headset on the sidelines. The 49ers are expected to rebound in a big way in 2021, partly because they'll be healthier and improved at certain spots, but also because of the man in charge.
NFLPopculture

Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Makes Decision on Opting out of 2021 Season

Aaron Rodgers could opt-out of the 2021 season with zero obligations to the Green Bay Packers for not playing. However, it looks like Rodgers is going to play the wait-and-see game before making any big decisions. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Rodgers isn't likely to opt-out before the Friday, July 2 deadline. Florio said Rodgers "won’t be ready to give up on playing this year" by the end of this week.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: NFL Draft 1st Round Pick Arrested Sunday Night

One first-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft could be in big trouble after being arrested last night. According to TMZ, Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins was arrested on Sunday after being stopped by police for “speeding and driving dangerously.” Per the report, Collins was booked in jail last night but released shortly afterwards.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 teams that could sign Larry Fitzgerald before the 2021 season

If he doesn’t retire, where might former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald end up for the 2021 season?. At this point in the offseason, most have probably assumed that former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald will announce his retirement from the NFL any day now. However, former Cardinals...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos QB Drew Lock has high hopes for TE Noah Fant this year. “Not only this season, but I think every season, my expectations are high on Noah, and he knows that,” Lock said, via Broncos Wire. “One of the big things that, again, not a lot of people have known or talked about, is [that] me and Noah got a lot of work in this offseason. He was in Colorado for a decent amount of time, and every time we were throwing, he was right there. We found things we thought he needed to work on, and he even came with things to me that he wanted to work on with me.
NFLSteelers Depot

Ranking the Rooms: AFC North EDGE

Three of the most important positions in the NFL involve the quarterback, pass protectors, and those that get after the quarterback. In the AFC North, the four teams within the division have stockpiled the latter, causing nightmares for not only the QBs within the division, but the rest of the league as well as the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens all possess athletic pass rushers that can get to the QB in a hurry.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals QB Joe Burrow said he has three months remaining on his rehab from a torn ACL and is confident he’ll be ready for Week 1 without any setbacks. “Good. Really good,” Burrow said, via Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “Happy with where it’s at. Still got a ways to go. Still got about three months left for the rehab. But I’ll be ready to go for the season as long as there’s no setbacks. Right now, it’s looking good.”
NFLPosted by
HorseshoeHuddle

Depth Chart Debate: AFC South RBs

No position group in the AFC South may be as deep as the running backs across the division in 2021. Indianapolis is absolutely loaded in the backfield with guys like Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines expected to carry the load. Add in the surprise return of Marlon Mack in free agency, and a guy like Jordan Wilkins penciled in at No. 4 and it's hard to find a better group.
NFLPosted by
92.3 The Fan

Carman and Lima go Around the AFC Contenders

Ken Carman and Anthony Lima go Around the AFC Contenders with Bob Haynie of 105.7 the Fan in Baltimore, Joe Buscaglia in Buffalo and Alex Gold from 610 Sports in Kansas City to get updates on the conference favorites for Super Bowl LVI.
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

New York Jets 2022 NFL Draft Scouting Notes: EDGE, TE, C targets

Sam Crnic discusses his initial notes on some of the top edge, tight end, and center prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft. Ideally, the New York Jets would enter each and every season with zero holes or concerns in each position. The front office has an ample amount of time and opportunity to be able to address any dilemma from the previous year, whether that be through free agency, the draft, or the trade market.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts QB Carson Wentz said he is fitting in well with his new team and can already tell that the team is in a good place. “I’d say right when the trade happened, obviously getting a handful of texts from coaches, members of the organization, teammates, right away I was like, It seems like there’s a lot of maturity in that locker room, a lot of guys who really get it,” Wentz said, via Albert Breer of SI.com. “And then getting on the Zoom calls, and how engaging they were, I don’t know, you could just tell. Everyone was attentive. Everyone was engaged. Which is hard, don’t get me wrong, in the Zoom-meeting era that we’re living in right now, it can be hard. And just seeing everyone’s engagement level and football IQ as they talk, and going through plays. Then, really, when we had our two weeks together at the facility, even though we still had three different locker rooms because of protocols, when you walked in with the organization, when you walked out on that field, when got in the huddle, when you got with the team and broke it down at the end of practice, when we shot hoops on the field, and played those fun games, there’s something special here. I could just tell.”
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Jets, Patriots, Raiders

Jets LT Mekhi Becton said he has been doing “extra conditioning” as he recovers from a foot injury and is on track with his rehab. “I’ve just been doing extra conditioning, biking on my own, running on my own, jogging on my own, walking on my own, just doing the little things that matter like abs and everything. Just doing the extra stuff that I need to do,” said Becton.
NFLchatsports.com

Miami Dolphins: 3 things that must happen in order to win AFC East

Miami Dolphins (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images) There has been an extreme lack of parity in the AFC East over the last two decades. The New England Patriots’ historic run left zero wiggle room at the top of the division, aside from an unlikely Miami Dolphins achievement way back in 2008. The Fins haven’t been crowned since.
NFLUSA Today

8 AFC East stories from last week for Bills fans to know

Here is a news roundup for the Buffalo Bills’ three AFC East rivals, the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins, and New York Jets, for fans to know about:. The Dolphins have a player holding out: Cornerback Xavien Howard. One of the league’s best defensive backs, Howard was not at minicamp last week. Per Dolphins Wire, he wants a new contract and there’s talk he could potentially be traded.
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Updates on the Rams’ opponents: AFC South and the Ravens

I have no idea why I wrote so many words about five AFC teams, and I’m prepared for some pushback in the comments section for doing it, but let’s keep these points in mind:. The Rams play all five of these teams next season and it was their poor performance...