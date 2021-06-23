10300 Epsilon Rd, Richmond City, VA 23235

Beautiful traditional home surrounded by a meticulously landscaped yard. As you step through your front door you'll be greeted by a spacious living room with a picture window, perfect for letting the sun naturally light your home. The kitchen is updated with granite countertops & backsplash, and ample cabinet storage space. The other common areas include a dining room w/ chandelier, a downstairs family room w/ fireplace including chimney liner; an office with outdoor access and a welcoming sunroom w/ wood burning stove! This gorgeous home offers four bedrooms, including the primary suite with a full bathroom! As you step out your back door onto the spacious wooden deck, you’ll view your scenic fenced-in backyard; the perfect spot for entertaining or relaxing on warm summer days. Recent updates in 2018-2019 include roof, vinyl windows, exterior paint, heat and air. This home has gutter helmets and is wired for a whole house generator. Conveniently located a short distance from downtown Bon Air, the James River, Cary Town, the Fan District, and the Heart of Richmond! Set your appointment to see this lovely home today!