Grant helps Crossroads offer summer youth classes

Statewide support is helping Crossroads Carnegie Art Center provide programming to boost local students during summer break.

The financial support is from the K-12 Summer Program Fund from the Oregon Community Foundation.

The award totaled $69,000.

Ginger Savage, executive director of Crossroads, said the funding will help the art center expand the “opportunity for children to access arts programming this summer to build back lost skills, to socially re-engage and start being creative with classes and programs.”

Music

Crossroads is working with local musicians and music teachers to offer private music instruction for students in grades 5 to 12.

“The goal is to help students make up the lost ground from the challenges of trying to become a better musician during the pandemic,” Savage said. “For many students virtual instruction, safety procedures to prevent the spread of droplets, or delays in internet speed all challenged young people to become more proficient in music.”

The following instructors will be providing music lessons this summer for students:

• Russ Carpenter — woodwind instruments

• Duncan Titus — brass instruments

• Dylan Francesconi — guitar, saxophone, drums

• Paul McNeil — cello

• Mark Emerson — drums, percussion, marching snare/quads

• Allison Swenson Mitchell — voice

The fee for these private classes are $35 for 30 minutes or $45 for an hour. Lessons are held in the band or choir room at Baker High School.

Savage said the grant included additional support to the Hand to Heart Scholarship fund. The scholarship form is available on the Crossroads website. Savage said students are encouraged to purchase a student membership at $18 for a year and to contribute 10% toward their lessons.

Those interested in music lessons can call Crossroads to complete the paperwork, then schedule appointments with the instructors.

“Other instruments may be available as we continue to recruit instructors,” Savage said.

Interested instructors are invited to call Crossroads at 541-523-5369.

Savage said the art center is searching for additional instruments that can either be sold or loaned for these lessons. Anyone willing to help in this regard can call Crossroads at 541-523-5369.

She said the center can also facilitate purchasing an instrument if community members want to donate to support this music program.

The OCF grant is helping in other aspects of the art center, too.

The funds allowed Crossroads to waive all supply fees for summer classes.

In addition, Crossroads is able to hire classroom assistants this summer to help during classes. These assistants will do the medical checks still required by Oregon Health Authority, will assist instructors, will take students outside for mask and water breaks, and clean up programs.

Savage said the grant will also support a “reboot” to the ArtSpeak program started by Debbie Friedman in the 1980s.

“This strategic planning process will allow Crossroads to be prepared to get students back in as many programs as possible during the school year,” Savage said.

Summer classes

Crossroads distributed a summer class schedule at the end of May, but more have been added for the coming months. Check out class offerings online at www.crossroads-arts.org.