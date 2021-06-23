Cancel
Warzone loadout of the week – ZLaner’s overpowered SMG and LMG combo

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back, Warzone lovers, to another edition of Warzone loadout of the week – and yes, before you say it, it’s a Wednesday not a Tuesday… we’re sorry, OK?. To make up for our shameful lateness, we’ve got you the spiciest class imaginable for this week’s spotlight. This Warzone loadout takes Season 4’s recently nerfed but still mega strong MG 82 and pairs it with a rather underused SMG, the AK74u. Yes, the likes of the LC10, MAC-10, and MP5 are all the go-to picks for a close-range SMG in the Warzone meta right now, but in the words of this loadout’s creator, the AK74u is an absolute “slapper”.

