In three hot and humid hours at Mena’s June 10 football camp, six football teams got in dozens of plays on both offense and defense. The team with the most reps per player had to be Horatio which had 16 players present. There were three missing, but accounted for. “This is not too far off from our overall number,” said second year Lion coach Lantz Castleman. “We’ll probably have 20 when we start for fall.”