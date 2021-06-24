Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Greg Grippo Non-Flattering Meme Gets Attention From Fans, Katie & His Sister

Posted by 
TVShowsAce
TVShowsAce
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A meme began floating around Wednesday that featured front-runner Greg Grippo. The meme was shared by Chatty Broads which features Bachelor alum Bekah Martinez. Controversy arose over the post when it got some attention from fans and even Katie Thurston. What is going on?. Greg Grippo Meme is getting a...

www.tvshowsace.com
TVShowsAce

TVShowsAce

Enid, OK
42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

This is a reality TV news site full of the latest news, interview and spoilers.

 https://www.tvshowsace.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bekah Martinez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Us Weekly#Katie His Sister#Us Weekly#Thekatiethurston#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Meme
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Reality Steve Says Katie Thurston Left ‘The Bachelorette’ Engaged to Blake Moynes

It's only week three of Katie Thurston’s Bachelorette season, but there are already tons of spoilers for what's to come. Obvi, the question on everyone’s mind is...who the heck does Katie get engaged to at the end of her season??? Well, you’re in luck, because Reality Steve just dropped the intel on the winning contestant who popped the question. But before we continue:
TV & VideosElite Daily

Yikes, Bachelor Nation Is Already Comparing 1 Of Katie's Contestants To Jed

There are usually two reasons people go on The Bachelorette: to find love or to find fame. And while it’s usually hard to tell on Night 1 who’s there ~for the right reasons,~ one contestant on Katie Thurston’s season had Bachelor Nation’s alarm bells going off in the first few moments of him being onscreen. But while Connor Brennan may have viewers major flashbacks to a previous season’s winner, there’s more to him than his hometown and hobbies.
TV & VideosElite Daily

This Contestant on Katie’s Bachelorette Season Has A Super-Emotional Backstory

It’s time for Katie Thurston’s journey as Bachelorette to begin, which also means Bachelor Nation is about to meet the many eligible bachelors vying for her heart. Time will tell which guys go on to become fan-favorites, but one contestant seems destined to tug on viewers’ heartstrings. I’m talking about The Bachelorette’s Michael Allio, who just may be one to watch.
Celebritiesdnyuz.com

Katie & Greg’s First ‘Bachelorette’ Date Has Fans Going Wild

Katie Thurston’s Bachelorette season is just getting started, but Greg is already a serious contender. Sparks flew between them on Night 1, leading Katie to give him the first impression rose. Later, she also picked him for her first 1-on-1 of the season. Well, their chemistry certainly wasn’t a one-night thing, because Katie and Greg’s emotional date had Bachelor Nation crying.
Celebritiesdnyuz.com

The Best Memes & Tweets About Katie & Greg’s Camping Date Are Dividing Bachelor Fans

It’s only the second week of season 17 of ABC’s The Bachelorette, but fans already seem to have a favorite contender for Katie Thurston’s heart, and since Greg Grippo got the coveted first date, it sounds like she agrees. During the date, fans took to Twitter to share memes and tweets with some fans loving and other fans completely dragging the duo’s chemistry (or lack thereof).
TV Showsrealitysteve.com

The “Bachelorette” Katie – Episode 2 Recap, More BIP Contestants, & All That Greg Stuff

I think one thing we all need to keep in mind as Katie’s season goes along is, we’re in a different time now when it comes to social media. Not only does Katie know how to play the game, but production does as well. They know what people are looking at when they create their promos for the season. They know that things like Spotify, Snapchat, Venmo, IG stories, etc are all things that the die hard fanbase lose sleep over to dissect. These are things that even 2-3 years ago production would never have to worry about once filming is over. But since we’ve seen seasons and storylines ruined because of it, they’re getting a better grasp on things and informing their contestants what they can and can’t do. Hell, even when it comes to BIP contestants, just because there is social media activity doesn’t necessarily mean that person isn’t in Mexico, or is already home, etc. They are openly telling contestants nowadays things to do on social media to throw people off. Which is why I will say til I’m blue in the face that social media activity is never and will never be a 100% confirmation of anything when it comes to this show. A few years ago, plenty of contestants would slip up. Now? Not saying they won’t here or there, but, most of them know what they’re doing now. So just keep that in mind when you post about things you believe to absolutes when, unfortunately, they’re not.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Twitter Is A Puddle Of Tears After Katie And Greg's Emotional Bachelorette Date

Katie Thurston’s Bachelorette season is just getting started, but Greg Grippo is already a serious contender. Sparks flew between them on Night 1, leading Katie to give him the first impression rose. Later, she also picked him for her first 1-on-1 of the season. And it turns out, their chemistry certainly wasn’t a one-time thing, because Katie and Greg’s emotional date had Bachelor Nation crying.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Whoa, Katie Thurston Liked an Instagram Post Calling Out Greg Grippo

The internet is lowkey in love with Greg Grippo from Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, and the show’s editing makes it pretty obvious he’s gonna go far. But! Spoiler accounts just caught Katie Liking (and then unLiking) an Instagram post calling out Greg’s alleged acting aspirations. The Insta in question? A truly lol meme from must-listen-to podcast @chattybroads that reads “when the guy next to you is getting interrogated about wanting to be the bachelor and you’ve gotta pretend to be disgusted while hiding your acting career aspirations.”
TV & VideosPosted by
Us Weekly

Bachelorette Katie Thurston ‘Likes’ Shady Meme About Front-Runner Greg Grippo

All eyes are on Katie Thurston — and her social media activity — as season 17 of The Bachelorette heats up. The 30-year-old ABC star was caught “liking” and later “unliking” a meme shared by Bachelor season 22 alum Bekah Martinez’s podcast “Chatty Broads” on Tuesday, June 22, about contestants Thomas Jacobs and Greg Grippo. In screenshots obtained by Us Weekly, Katie’s official account “liked” a meme that reads, “When the guy next to you is getting interrogated about wanting to be the bachelor and you’ve gotta pretend to be disgusted while hiding your acting career aspirations.”
CelebritiesElite Daily

What To Know About Justin Glaze, The Meme King Of Katie's Bachelorette Season

There’s a lot to love about Season 17 Bachelorette contestant Justin Glaze. The 26-year-old made quite the impression on Night 1 of Katie Thurston’s Bachelorette journey after gifting the lead a stunning painting. While yes, the handsome visionary has some artistic major talent, he went viral during the June 21 episode for serving straight-up looks. After seeing Justin’s gaze all over your Twitter feed, you probably want to know more about this expressive contestant. From his job to his Instagram to his take on all the memes, here’s what you need to know about the guy whose facial features are a work of art.