Greg Grippo Non-Flattering Meme Gets Attention From Fans, Katie & His Sister

I think one thing we all need to keep in mind as Katie’s season goes along is, we’re in a different time now when it comes to social media. Not only does Katie know how to play the game, but production does as well. They know what people are looking at when they create their promos for the season. They know that things like Spotify, Snapchat, Venmo, IG stories, etc are all things that the die hard fanbase lose sleep over to dissect. These are things that even 2-3 years ago production would never have to worry about once filming is over. But since we’ve seen seasons and storylines ruined because of it, they’re getting a better grasp on things and informing their contestants what they can and can’t do. Hell, even when it comes to BIP contestants, just because there is social media activity doesn’t necessarily mean that person isn’t in Mexico, or is already home, etc. They are openly telling contestants nowadays things to do on social media to throw people off. Which is why I will say til I’m blue in the face that social media activity is never and will never be a 100% confirmation of anything when it comes to this show. A few years ago, plenty of contestants would slip up. Now? Not saying they won’t here or there, but, most of them know what they’re doing now. So just keep that in mind when you post about things you believe to absolutes when, unfortunately, they’re not.