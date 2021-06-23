Police warn about rash of bike thefts

Bicycle theft is on the rise in Baker City, according to a press release from the Baker City Police Department.

More bikes are being stolen from residents’ yards, carports and garages. Even bikes secured to vehicles of visitors are being removed, and locks are not saving them, according to the press release.

The Baker City Police Department recommends that bicycle owners bring their bike inside their house or hotel/motel room rather than leaving it outside. Writing down the make, model, serial number, color and taking a photograph of the bike can help owners recover their bike if it’s located later.

Bikesmart.com lists the top five best bike locks as Kryptonite Fahgettaboutdit, TiGr Mini, Evolution Chain, Bordo Granit and Master Lock Street Cuffs. If you do use a lock, it is best to place it through the frame, because the seats and tires can be removed.

The police department, 1768 Auburn Ave., offers free bicycle licensing, and residents can bring their bikes down to the station for assistance with receiving a license.