Swain County, NC

Parkway motorcycle crash results in fatality

By SMN staff
Smoky Mountain News
 8 days ago

A June 5 motorcycle crash on the Blue Ridge Parkway near Laurel Springs left a 65-year-old North Carolina man dead. William Clegg Scroggs III, of Moravian Falls, was traveling north on mile 278.7 of the Parkway at about 2 p.m. that day when he left the roadway on the outside of a curve. Scroggs was ejected and sustained serious injuries. He was transported by ambulance to Watauga Medical Center and later airlifted to Winston-Salem.

smokymountainnews.com
