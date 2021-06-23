Rick Roberts: Are Democrats More Worried About Being Politically Correct?

The Washington Examiner published a story with an alarming statistic: Cops who’ve been killed in the line of duty are up 41% over last year! The foundation of our society is the rule of law, and if respect for the law is lost, society crumbles. And what’s the best way to get rid of laws? Get rid of the police that enforce them! After a year of vilifying police, defunding them, etc., the bad guys have gotten the message. Mike Mata, President of the Dallas Police Association, says that it’s not police that needs to reform, it’s society! The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)