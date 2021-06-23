Rick Roberts: Are Democrats More Worried About Being Politically Correct?
Who came up with the idea that if you defund police, the world will be safer and a better place to live? Really? Cops are the ones who are actually enforcing the law! For Democrats, cops are the boogeyman, so get rid of them, you appease minority neighborhoods. But here’s a newsflash: people who live in minority neighborhoods actually want more police! Are Democrats more worried about being politically correct than in reducing crime? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)www.wbap.com