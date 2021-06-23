Cancel
Rick Roberts: Are Democrats More Worried About Being Politically Correct?

 8 days ago

Who came up with the idea that if you defund police, the world will be safer and a better place to live? Really? Cops are the ones who are actually enforcing the law! For Democrats, cops are the boogeyman, so get rid of them, you appease minority neighborhoods. But here’s a newsflash: people who live in minority neighborhoods actually want more police! Are Democrats more worried about being politically correct than in reducing crime? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)

Electionswbap.com

Rick Roberts: Are Democrats Using Race As A Diversion To Permanently Rig Elections?

Lately, anytime you turn on the TV, whatever news story they’re showing, it probably has something to do with race. Race here, race there, race everywhere. Why this push on racism? Is it because the Left is concerned about the welfare of minorities? Nah. Rick says it’s all a diversion. The Senate will vote on the “For The People Act”, which in a nutshell would federalize elections. So all this racism talk turns out to be a diversion to allow Democrats to rig elections in their favor. Permanently! The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
Congress & Courtswbap.com

Rick Roberts: Have Democrats Overplayed Their Hand On Election Laws

Those in power like to be wined and dined. But do you know the politicians’ worst nightmare? We can elect them out of office! IF we want to. That’s why Democrats are pushing so hard to pass Senate Bill 1, the cynically named “For The People Act.” It’s nothing more than a left-wing power grab. But a recent poll says 80% of Americans favor voter I.D. Have Democrats overplayed their hand on election laws? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
Public Healthwbap.com

Rick Roberts: Have You Resumed Normal Activity Post-COVID Shutdown?

A recent polls shows 34% of Americans have not resumed normal activity due to COVID, even though most places have reopened at least partially. Others believe we should still be shut down. Rick has decided to take his own poll, so he throws open the phone lines and asks you: have you resumed normal activity post-COVID shutdown? We take your calls on the Rick Roberts Show on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
Public Safetywbap.com

Rick Roberts: Will The Thugs Think The Derek Chauvin Verdict Is Enough?

We heard the verdict from the Derek Chauvin trial: 22 1/2 years. The judge added 10 years onto the normal sentence because Chauvin held a “position of responsibility.” But we know the race hustlers and poverty pimps are looking to drive a wedge between us. Will the BLM/Antifa thugs accept the verdict as fair? Would any verdict be fair to them? Brad Staggs sits in for Rick Roberts on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
Dallas, TXwbap.com

Rick Roberts: How Can We Protect The Cops Who Protect Us?

The Washington Examiner published a story with an alarming statistic: Cops who’ve been killed in the line of duty are up 41% over last year! The foundation of our society is the rule of law, and if respect for the law is lost, society crumbles. And what’s the best way to get rid of laws? Get rid of the police that enforce them! After a year of vilifying police, defunding them, etc., the bad guys have gotten the message. Mike Mata, President of the Dallas Police Association, says that it’s not police that needs to reform, it’s society! The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
Politicswbap.com

Rick Roberts: Bill Cosby Is Free! Why You Should Be Glad…

Breaking news: the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has overturned Bill Cosby’s conviction on sexual assault, and he’s a free man. That may cause consternation among some of you, and make no mistake: Rick thinks Cosby is guilty as sin. But he’s glad Cosby is free, and you should be, too. Why? Toby Shook, a former prosecutor and now a defense attorney, is here to discuss with Rick how Cosby’s Constitutional rights were violated by the prosecuting attorney. The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
New York City, NYFiveThirtyEight

Americans Are Worried About Crime, But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Blaming Democrats

Welcome to Pollapalooza, our weekly polling roundup. Rising murder, aggravated assault and auto theft rates have increased concern about crime among the American public. According to polling from YouGov/The Economist, the share of Americans who say crime is the most important issue facing America has increased since President Biden took office — to a greater degree than any issue except national security. Relatedly, a May 22-25 Fox News poll found that 73 percent of registered voters thought there was more crime nationwide than there was a year earlier. Only 17 percent thought there was less crime, and 7 percent thought the level of crime had stayed about the same.
U.S. Politicswbap.com

Rick Roberts: Did Kamala’s Visit To The Border Do Any Good?

93 days after being named the border czar, and going to Central America, a bakery in Chicago, pretty much anywhere and anything other than going to the border, The Giggle Queen finally went to the border. Well, sort of. Technically, El Paso is on the border. Except that El Paso is about 800 miles away from Ground Zero of the border crisis, the Rio Grande Valley! Chris Cabrera is a Border Patrol agent, and wonders if The Giggle Queen’s visit will do any good. What do you think? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
Brooklyn, NYBoston Globe

Democrats discover that ‘defund the police’ is political poison

As New York headed into the home stretch of last week’s mayoral primary campaign, progressive New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg considered the prospect of a victory by Eric Adams, the Brooklyn borough president running as the most unabashedly pro-police, anti-crime candidate in the race. “For New York Democrats to...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Some Democrats worry rising crime will cost them

President Biden will address rising crime rates at the White House on Wednesday — an acknowledgement that the issue has become too hot to ignore for his party ahead of next year’s midterm elections. Democrats have long been vulnerable to the charge that they are “soft on crime.” Republicans and...
Educationwbap.com

Rick Roberts: Should Critical Race Theory Be Removed From Higher Education?

CJ Pearson is the campaign manager for Vernon Jones, who’s running for Governor of Georgia. He’s the Founder and President of The Free Thinker Project. He happens to be Black and conservative. And…he’s 18 years old and just finished his freshman year at the University of Alabama! CJ is on a mission: to eradicate Critical Race Theory from higher education. Why? Because he wants education, not indoctrination! CJ is here to explain what he means on The Rick Roberts Show on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
Politicswbap.com

Rick Roberts: Which State Is The Most Patriotic? It’s Not Who You Think!

We Texans take a lot of pride in being Texans and Americans. We’re conservative, God-fearing, and we love our country and our state. But just how patriotic are Texans? Recently a study was done that measured 13 metrics, ranging from militiary enlistees and number of veterans in each state, to participation in civic activities such as voting and volunteering, and compiled a list of the most patriotic states. Texas was #1, right? Wrong! And not even close! Which state, according to this study, is America’s most patriotic! Listen to find out! The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
Politically Correct Racism

Politically Correct Racism

“The United States is a nation founded on both an ideal and a lie.”. I offer these words of Nikole Hannah-Jones, whose 2019 essay is part of the New York Times Magazine’s “1619 Project,” to the Heritage Foundation and the horde of Republican politicians currently trying to update the look and feel of American racism (a.k.a., “the lie”), to make it, you know, respectable and politically correct, so that it fits seamlessly into the mores of the 21st century.
Democrats lie about lying about voter ID
WashingtonExaminer

Democrats lie about lying about voter ID

Let’s not sugarcoat this: For decades, Democratic politicians and their enablers in the media cartel have flat-out lied when claiming it is racist to require voters to provide proof of their identities. A sudden about-face on the issue by Democratic leaders shows the allegation was a cynical, race-baiting falsehood all...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Politics by other means? The Giuliani suspension should worry all lawyers

This week, New York's Supreme Court took the extraordinary step of suspending Rudy Giuliani , former federal prosecutor and counsel to former President Trump , from practicing law. As a long-standing critic of Giuliani for his baffling, self-defeating and, at times, bizarre statements, I found the action was, on some level, reaffirming.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Trump: 'Who shot Ashli Babbitt?'

Former President Donald Trump asked who was responsible for the death of one of the Jan 6. Capitol rioters. Trump, who shares his statements by email, asked, "Who shot Ashli Babbitt?" on Thursday. Babbitt, a 35-year-old Navy veteran, was shot and killed as she tried to breach a door leading...
The Senator Who Decided to Tell the Truth
The Atlantic

The Senator Who Decided to Tell the Truth

VULCAN, Michigan—Right around the time Donald Trump was flexing his conspiratorial muscles on Saturday night, recycling old ruses and inventing new boogeymen in his first public speech since inciting a siege of the U.S. Capitol in January, a dairy farmer in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula sat down to supper. It had been a trying day.